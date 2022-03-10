https://sputniknews.com/20220310/neymar--donnarumma-almost-came-to-blows-in-dressing-room-after-psgs-ucl-exit-report-says-1093744145.html

Neymar & Donnarumma 'Almost Came to Blows' in Dressing Room After PSG's UCL Exit, Report Says

With Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dream of winning the Champions League ending in disaster after the French outfit was sent packing from the tournament by Real... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

PSG stars Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma "almost came to blows" after the Ligue 1 side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish daily Marca has reported. According to the newspaper's site, Neymar and goalkeeper Donnarumma were pulled apart in the PSG dressing room after the two footballers accused each other of letting their side down in the match against the Spanish giants.Their ugly exchange of words began after the Brazilian striker blamed the Italian for his mistake which allowed Karim Benzema to equalise in the 61st minute. Donnarumma had misplaced a pass at this stage which cost PSG dearly as Vinicius Jr gave the ball back to Benzema who immediately levelled the proceedings at 1-1.Real subsequently coasted through to a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans, with the 34-year-old footballer producing a stunning 17-minute hat trick.Unfortunately, the acrimonious war of words wasn't the only ugly episode that happened after PSG's loss. In fact, the same media outlet claimed that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had stormed the referees' room after his team crashed out of Europe's premier club tournament.Al-Khelaifi even accused the match officials of losing their impartiality during the game, helping the Spaniards to win the match against PSG.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

