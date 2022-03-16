https://sputniknews.com/20220316/us-administration-wants-to-earn-political-points-on-russophobia---russian-embassy-1093913410.html

US Administration Wants to Earn Political Points on Russophobia - Russian Embassy

US Administration Wants to Earn Political Points on Russophobia - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington said Russia is a reliable energy supplier, and the campaign to blame the country for rising US... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T06:36+0000

2022-03-16T06:36+0000

2022-03-16T06:36+0000

world

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg

"According to the Fox Business channel, The White House officials have begun to involve popular #bloggers in a propaganda campaign aimed at pinning the blame for the #fuel crisis in the United States on the Russian leadership. This news confirms #Washington's desire to earn political points on #Russophobia. It is clear to reasonable people that the external enemy image of Russia is needed for the US leadership to justify its own failures in addressing domestic problems," the embassy said on Telegram.The statement appeared as earlier Fox News reported that the administration of the US President has used teen bloggers on TikTok to allegedly blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices.On Monday, US President Joe Biden said that prices for gasoline and heating oil in the United States will continue to rise as a result of the embargoes on Russian oil and other items imposed in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Prior to that, Joe Biden said that inflation in the United States has reached new 40-year highs, again blaming the Russian military operation.According to the Russian embassy, the White House "prefer to ignore the fact that the true cause of the crisis and the record inflation in the United States is unsecured trillion-dollar financial injections into the #economy and #sanctions wars against undesirable states". The Embassy stressed that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and that this fact was proven through decades of mutually beneficial partnership with all countries of the world. It was the US administration that ceased purchasing hydrocarbons from Russia, ignoring the needs of ordinary American citizens, it added.According to the American Automotive Association (AAA), the average price of regular gasoline in the US hit two consecutive records last week.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

us

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, russia