International
https://sputniknews.com/20220308/us-gasoline-prices-hit-all-time-high-of-417-per-gallon-automobile-association-says-1093689721.html
US Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High of $4.17 Per Gallon, Automobile Association Says
US Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High of $4.17 Per Gallon, Automobile Association Says
The fuel prices in the United States spiked amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T14:13+0000
2022-03-08T16:02+0000
us
gasoline
prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082872647_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4a908f49b0f15aef5ed63205202404.jpg
Gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association (AAA).As the AAA says the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached $4.173 – the highest price ever recorded by the association.Last Saturday, the AAA estimated the average gas price at $3.922, as Car and Driver magazine points out.Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on oil imports from Russia, as such a move would likely further drive the price of oil and gas up.While the US, the UK and EU have already imposed economic sanctions against Moscow over the current situation in Ukraine, they have so far been reluctant to ban oil and gas imports from Russia due to concerns it might affect global energy supplies.Meanwhile, energy giant Shell has already announced on Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/oil-prices-surge-as-us-pushes-for-global-ban-on-russian-fuel-1093645601.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082872647_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e237660a2b484f98ca96f0090d3c78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gasoline, prices

US Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High of $4.17 Per Gallon, Automobile Association Says

14:13 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 08.03.2022)
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONESA couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., May 12, 2021.
A couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., May 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
SubscribeGoogle news
The fuel prices in the United States spiked amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
Gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association (AAA).
As the AAA says the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached $4.173 – the highest price ever recorded by the association.
Last Saturday, the AAA estimated the average gas price at $3.922, as Car and Driver magazine points out.
Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
A sculpture is seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela June 14, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
Oil Prices Surge As US Pushes For Global Ban on Russian Fuel
Yesterday, 02:58 GMT
The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on oil imports from Russia, as such a move would likely further drive the price of oil and gas up.
While the US, the UK and EU have already imposed economic sanctions against Moscow over the current situation in Ukraine, they have so far been reluctant to ban oil and gas imports from Russia due to concerns it might affect global energy supplies.
Meanwhile, energy giant Shell has already announced on Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала