US Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High of $4.17 Per Gallon, Automobile Association Says

08.03.2022

Gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association (AAA).As the AAA says the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached $4.173 – the highest price ever recorded by the association.Last Saturday, the AAA estimated the average gas price at $3.922, as Car and Driver magazine points out.Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on oil imports from Russia, as such a move would likely further drive the price of oil and gas up.While the US, the UK and EU have already imposed economic sanctions against Moscow over the current situation in Ukraine, they have so far been reluctant to ban oil and gas imports from Russia due to concerns it might affect global energy supplies.Meanwhile, energy giant Shell has already announced on Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas.

