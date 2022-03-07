https://sputniknews.com/20220307/us-nato-eu-sought-to-make-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-crisis-impossible-archbishop-1093667228.html

US, NATO & EU Sought to Make Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis Impossible - Archbishop

US, NATO & EU Sought to Make Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis Impossible - Archbishop

Marco Tosatti, prominent Italian journalist who covered the religious and political activity of the Holy See since 1981, has recently published in his blog a declaration regarding the crisis in Ukraine, attributed to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.In the opening part of his declaration, the archbishop noted how in August 1939, Pope Pius XII named "respect for mutual rights" as a prerequisite for a fruitful peace negotiation.However, he wrote, if one were to look at the situation in Ukraine now, without allowing themselves to be "misled by the macroscopic falsifications of the mainstream media," they would notice that "respect for mutual rights' has been completely ignored."Vigano slammed the mainstream media coverage of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, saying that it is "presented to us as a consequence of Vladimir Putin's expansionist arrogance towards an independent and democratic state over which he would claim absurd rights", while Europe "obscures Russia Today and Sputnik, ensuring that information is ‘free and independent.’"He pointed at the context of the current situation, noting how the US extended its "sphere of political and military influence" to almost all of the USSR’s former satellite states in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse.The archbishop also turned his attention to the matter of biological laboratories in Ukraine, "under the control of the Pentagon".

