Kanye West Has Reportedly Hired Lawyer for Custody Battle if Amicable Deal With Kardashian Flops

Kanye West has reportedly lawyered up to tackle the custody issues in his divorce with Kim Kardashian.The rapper’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, is making custody of the celebrity couple’s four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – a priority, sources were cited by TMZ as saying.The former reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was declared legally single earlier this month, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.Unless some kind of amicable agreement is reached between the reportedly highest-paid reality television personality of 2015 and the Yeezy designer, their feud, up until now been splashed across social media, will end up before a judge, added the outlet.There is no formal arrangement for custody between the power duo, who have tried working out the issue amongst themselves. Accordingly, when Kanye West, who travels frequently outside of Los Angeles, is in town and wants to see his kids, the founder of shapewear company Skims didn’t mind, unless the youngsters were busy with something else.However, as the tension between the two exes exacerbates, Samantha Spector will reportedly attempt to set in place a more formal arrangement. Failing that, she may go to court and ask a judge to impose custody and visitation rules.Since splitting with the rapper, Kim Kardashian has embarked upon a new romance with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. This has added to the tension already straining their relationship, prompting her ex-husband to vent frustration against both Kardashian and Davidson in explosive, since-deleted posts on social media.Disgruntled West even memorialised the SNL star in his new music video, where he was shown kidnapping and appearing to bury a cartoon version of the sketch comedy star.The Grammy winning artist lashed out at his ex over the weekend, claiming that she was not letting him see their children when he wanted.“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute… Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” the rapper wrote on Instagram on 14 March.He accompanied his post with the words, "My family has been broken… My name has been dragged and dropped.”However, according to TMZ-cited sources, Kanye West spent three days with the youngsters in the last week. Furthermore, he took three of the kids with him to the Donda 2 event in Miami last month, when North remained with her mother in L.A. due to an upcoming school test.Kim Kardashian also dismissed West’s accusations on Tuesday.In a comment to a post by the musician that featured a photo of North’s backpack, with the caption saying “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” she wrote:“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”West had also previously reprimanded Kardashian for allowing 8-year-old North to post on TikTok.West also accused Kim Kardashian of preventing him from having any say in choosing his children’s school, adding, “There’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. It always leans towards the mom.”

