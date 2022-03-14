https://sputniknews.com/20220314/pete-davidson-taunts-kanye-west-says-hes-in-bed-with-your-wife-tells-him-to-grow-the-fk-up-1093849310.html

Pete Davidson Taunts Kanye West, Says He's 'In Bed With Your Wife', Tells Him to 'Grow The F**k Up'

Pete Davidson Taunts Kanye West, Says He's 'In Bed With Your Wife', Tells Him to 'Grow The F**k Up'

Kim Kardashian earlier made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, sharing a series of photos of herself with her new beau just over a week... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T07:48+0000

2022-03-14T07:48+0000

2022-03-14T07:48+0000

us

kanye west

kim kardashian

pete davidson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093586682_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd4171eef6ed1a37007e3e96c3e3b84.jpg

Kanye West alleges he has been bombarded with texts by Pete Davidson, where the Saturday Night Live star has bragged about how he’s sleeping with the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian.As he appeared to be praying to the camera, the musician continued:“I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’”Further along in the footage West weighed in on his divorce from Kardashian.Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single earlier this month, filed for divorce from Kanye West last year. The two share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.Comedian Dave Sirus has added fuel to the fire of the online feud between American comedian and actor Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashin’s ex, Kanye West.On Sunday, Sirus, who collaborated with Davidson as a guest writer on Saturday Night Live (SNL), shared screenshots of the alleged text conversations between Davidson and West via Instagram.“A message from Pete,” he captioned his post.“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” read the screenshots shared by Sirus.When in response to the text the rapper asked: “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” Davidson responded with a selfie of himself, shirtless, saying, “In bed with your wife.”Davidson, 28, also appeared to suggest that the two men meet in person.“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b*tch boy and talk,” Davidson wrote, according to the shared screenshots.However, at another point in the reported exchange, the comedian offered West, 44, help, saying, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too.”However, he warned that if he continued to “press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”Davidson’s text barrage came after West on his Instagram earlier called out Kardashian, 41, for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to post videos on TikTok.Kim Kardashian went Instagram-official with Davidson, 28 just days ago. Earlier in the month, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV show star was declared "legally single", with her request to change her marital status finally granted. Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West last year, while entering a new romance with Pete Davidson in recent months.Disgruntled Kanye West, however, has been criticizing the couple in various since-deleted posts on social media, as well as in the lyrics and music videos for his song “Eazy” with The Game.He even memorialised the SNL star in his new music video, where he kidnapped and buried a cartoon version of the sketch comedy actor.

https://sputniknews.com/20220312/legally-single-kim-kardashian-goes-instagram-official-with-new-beau-pete-davidson--1093799344.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220306/hysterical-pete-davidson-almost-flattered-by-kidnapped--buried-caricature-in-kanye-wests-video-1093630458.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, kanye west, kim kardashian, pete davidson