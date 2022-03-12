https://sputniknews.com/20220312/legally-single-kim-kardashian-goes-instagram-official-with-new-beau-pete-davidson--1093799344.html
'Legally Single' Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram-Official With New Beau Pete Davidson
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV show star was declared "legally single" earlier this month, after a Los Angeles judge granted her request to change her marital status. The Skims founder filed for divorce from Kanye West last year, and has been dating "SNL" alum Pete Davidson in recent months.
Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, sharing a series of photos
of her and her new beau. The two are seen making kissy-faces at each other and taking a selfie together, with observers suggesting that the photos could have been taken during one of their Valentine's Day weekend date nights since Kim is donning the same opulent, silver fringe coat, while Pete has on the same brown jacket with flannel underneath.
Kardashian didn't tag Davidson in the post since the "SNL" star had earlier deactivated his own Instagram account following her ex-husband Kanye West's repeated attacks against him. Yet, an insider told Page Six that Davidson's decision to go offline had nothing to do with Kanye:
"Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn't want social media to begin with. [Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life", the source told the publication.
The couple made their Instagram debut just over a week after Kardashian was declared "legally single"
by a Los Angeles judge. The reality star filed to be "legally single" in December, a year after she decided to divorce Kanye West.
The request for a "legally single" status split her divorce proceedings into two parts, with the first settling her legal name and marital status, and the second determining the custody of the couple's four children and financial assets. Kanye, who still wants to reconcile with his estranged wife, objected to the bifurcation last month.
West has repeatedly gone on tirades against Davidson on Instagram, nicknaming him "Skete" and memorialising the comedian in his new music video "Eazy", where he kidnaps and buries a cartoon version of the "SNL" alum, and raps about how "God saved" him so that he "can beat Pete Davidson's a**". According to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson found the diss clip to be "hilarious".
