'Legally Single' Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram-Official With New Beau Pete Davidson

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV show star was declared "legally single" earlier this month, after a Los Angeles judge granted her request to... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, sharing a series of photos of her and her new beau. The two are seen making kissy-faces at each other and taking a selfie together, with observers suggesting that the photos could have been taken during one of their Valentine's Day weekend date nights since Kim is donning the same opulent, silver fringe coat, while Pete has on the same brown jacket with flannel underneath.Kardashian didn't tag Davidson in the post since the "SNL" star had earlier deactivated his own Instagram account following her ex-husband Kanye West's repeated attacks against him. Yet, an insider told Page Six that Davidson's decision to go offline had nothing to do with Kanye:The couple made their Instagram debut just over a week after Kardashian was declared "legally single" by a Los Angeles judge. The reality star filed to be "legally single" in December, a year after she decided to divorce Kanye West.The request for a "legally single" status split her divorce proceedings into two parts, with the first settling her legal name and marital status, and the second determining the custody of the couple's four children and financial assets. Kanye, who still wants to reconcile with his estranged wife, objected to the bifurcation last month.West has repeatedly gone on tirades against Davidson on Instagram, nicknaming him "Skete" and memorialising the comedian in his new music video "Eazy", where he kidnaps and buries a cartoon version of the "SNL" alum, and raps about how "God saved" him so that he "can beat Pete Davidson's a**". According to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson found the diss clip to be "hilarious".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

