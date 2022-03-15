https://sputniknews.com/20220315/kanye-west-slams-kardashian-for-alienating-him-as-parent-changing-kids-schedules-last-minute-1093896373.html

Kanye West Slams Kardashian For ‘Alienating Him' as Parent, Changing Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Rapper Kanye West appears to show no sign of letting go of his feud with ex-spouse Kim Kardashian, this time accusing her of introducing ‘last minute” changes to their children’s schedules.After the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed to divorce the Yeezy fashion designer last February, their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – invariably found themselves drawn into the messy split.He accompanied his post with a screenshot of a news story covering his social media trench war with the shapewear company Skims founder.“My family has been broken… My name has been dragged and dropped,” added West.Not content with targeting, his ex, the hip-hop icon then levelled yet another barrage against Kardashian’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.Referencing a text exchange with Davidson that became public this weekend after comedian Dave Sirus shared screenshots of it via Instagram, West said:On Sunday, Sirus, who used to collaborate with Davidson on SNL, captioned his post, “A message from Pete.”“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” read the screenshots shared by Sirus.As the rapper asked, “Where are you right now?” in response to the text, Davidson is shown replying with a selfie of his shirtless self, himself, saying, “In bed with your wife.”‘Driving Him Over the Edge’Kanye West also alleged in his latest post that Kim Kardashian finds it “funny” to “try to drive [him] over the edge” by flaunting the fact that she and Davidson had gone Instagram-official last week.Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian also went on Tuesday, addressing West’s claims that she does not allow him to see their children.“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote in a comment to a post by the musician that featured a photo of North’s backpack.“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” West had written under the post.He had added that he was “wired” to protect his family “at all cost.”West had previously chided Kardashian for allowing North to post on TikTok.The Grammy winning artist wrapped up his Sunday post by appearing to justify previous erratic posts aimed at Kardashian and Davidson, which he subsequently deleted.In one music video West had even memorialised the SNL star, kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the sketch comedy actor.A judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single earlier in March, after she filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Last October, speaking on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian lavished praise on her soon-to-be ex, saying:“I married the best rapper of all time… the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.”

