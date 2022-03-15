Kanye West Slams Kardashian For ‘Alienating Him' as Parent, Changing Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’
Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York
Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single earlier this month, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last year. She has since embarked upon a new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, prompting her ex-husband to vent his frustration against the two in various erratic, since-deleted posts on social media.
Rapper Kanye West appears to show no sign of letting go of his feud with ex-spouse Kim Kardashian, this time accusing her of introducing ‘last minute” changes to their children’s schedules.
After the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed to divorce the Yeezy fashion designer last February, their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – invariably found themselves drawn into the messy split.
“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute… Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” the rapper and record producer wrote via Instagram on 14 March.
He accompanied his post with a screenshot of a news story covering his social media trench war with the shapewear company Skims founder.
“My family has been broken… My name has been dragged and dropped,” added West.
Not content with targeting, his ex, the hip-hop icon then levelled yet another barrage against Kardashian’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
Referencing a text exchange with Davidson that became public this weekend after comedian Dave Sirus shared screenshots of it via Instagram, West said:
-“The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called a stalker by random has-beens. There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this ‘legally single’ person my wife.”
On Sunday, Sirus, who used to collaborate with Davidson on SNL, captioned his post, “A message from Pete.”
“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” read the screenshots shared by Sirus.
“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up,” the text from Davidson to West supposedly said.
As the rapper asked, “Where are you right now?” in response to the text, Davidson is shown replying with a selfie of his shirtless self, himself, saying, “In bed with your wife.”
‘Driving Him Over the Edge’
Kanye West also alleged in his latest post that Kim Kardashian finds it “funny” to “try to drive [him] over the edge” by flaunting the fact that she and Davidson had gone Instagram-official last week.
“…But I didn’t let them. Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives,” insisted the rapper who recently changed his name to Ye.
Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian also went on Tuesday, addressing West’s claims that she does not allow him to see their children.
“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote in a comment to a post by the musician that featured a photo of North’s backpack.
“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” West had written under the post.
He had added that he was “wired” to protect his family “at all cost.”
West had previously chided Kardashian for allowing North to post on TikTok.
The Grammy winning artist wrapped up his Sunday post by appearing to justify previous erratic posts aimed at Kardashian and Davidson, which he subsequently deleted.
In one music video West had even memorialised the SNL star, kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the sketch comedy actor.
“I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with ‘my wife,’” he wrote. “Then tell me ‘he could help me.’”
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
A judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single earlier in March, after she filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Last October, speaking on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian lavished praise on her soon-to-be ex, saying:
“I married the best rapper of all time… the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.”