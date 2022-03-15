https://sputniknews.com/20220315/kim-kardashian-on-ex-husband-kanye-he-told-me-my-career-is-over-1093879857.html

Kim Kardashian on Ex-Husband Kanye: He Told Me My Career is Over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally ended their brutal divorce, but the downward spiral may have been even nastier than previously thought. 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

In a new trailer for Hulu’s “The Kardashians” (not to be confused with E’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” which ended in June 2021) Kim can be heard narrating, “It is really hard with Kanye.”The scene cuts and she tells her sister Kourtney: “He told me my career is over.”Kim has been gracious in regard to discussing her divorce, opting to keep things private despite her ex-husband’s incessant activities online.Kim and Ye’s divorce was finalized on March 2, 2022. But that hasn’t elevated Kanye’s activities over social media. The star went on a full Instagram tirade, which began with him accusing Billie Eilish of taking a jab at rapper Travis Scott, asking her to apologize or else he would boycott his performance at Coachella. That same weekend he called comedian Pete Davidson, Kim’s new beau, a ‘d***head’.He then claimed a debunked story of how Davidson, 28, sent intimate photos of him with singer Ariana Grande to her (now deceased) ex-boyfriend Mac Miller before he died. Then he posted a photo of Davidson with Machine Gun Kelly, both with their pants pulled down (but with underwear on) and a caption that reads, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”Then on Valentine’s Day, Ye, 44, sent Kim a truck filled with roses that read, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR”. While repeatedly referring to her as his, “wife” on social media. And finally, on March 6, Ye released his music video “Eazy” which portrays a Claymation version of Pete Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive. Ye defended his video over backlash, claiming “freedom of speech”.Davidson hasn’t been scared off just yet. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson was “almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him.”Davidson finally broke his silence once Ye started commenting on his ex-wife’s parenting skills, including allowing their daughter North, 8, on TikTok against his wishes. Davidson said Kim was “literally the best mother I’ve ever met” and then criticized Ye for his own parenting.“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me,” wrote Davidson in a text to Ye. “I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”Kim has opted to keep things private while her ex chooses to air out their, and mostly his, dirty laundry.“The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.

