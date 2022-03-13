LIVE UPDATES: UK-Made NLAW Missiles Discovered in Volnovakha After Ukrainian Troops Target Hospital

Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop an eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev that had claimed 13,000 lives.

For over two weeks now, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons: according to the Russian Defence Ministry, over 3,593 military objects have been disabled since the op was launched.

At the same time, the Donbass militia is continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces, liberating the city of Volnovakha, and tightening its encirclement of the city of Mariupol.

Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics appealed for help due to continued attacks by Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that demilitarisation and "denazification" are among the key goals of the operation.

