International
BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian Radicals Were Keeping 300 Monks and Civilians Hostage in Monastery, Russian MoD Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/live-updates-uk-made-nlaw-missiles-discovered-in-volnovakha-after-ukrainian-troops-target-hospital-1093821846.html
LIVE UPDATES: UK-Made NLAW Missiles Discovered in Volnovakha After Ukrainian Troops Target Hospital
LIVE UPDATES: UK-Made NLAW Missiles Discovered in Volnovakha After Ukrainian Troops Target Hospital
Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop an eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev that had claimed 13,000 lives.
2022-03-13T04:57+0000
2022-03-13T04:57+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093536462_0:59:3072:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_afb8d7bf7fb6cc862bc2f1d89521895b.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093536462_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90fd556e1d4df3a4d105dc9388c11909.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic conduct a sweep in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: UK-Made NLAW Missiles Discovered in Volnovakha After Ukrainian Troops Target Hospital

04:57 GMT 13.03.2022
SubscribeGoogle news
Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop an eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev that had claimed 13,000 lives.
For over two weeks now, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons: according to the Russian Defence Ministry, over 3,593 military objects have been disabled since the op was launched.
At the same time, the Donbass militia is continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces, liberating the city of Volnovakha, and tightening its encirclement of the city of Mariupol.
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics appealed for help due to continued attacks by Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that demilitarisation and "denazification" are among the key goals of the operation.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
New firstOld first
06:32 GMT 13.03.2022
MoD Publishes Video of Ukrainian Command Post Destroyed by Krasnopol Weapon System
06:23 GMT 13.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shelled DPR 20 Times Over the Past Day, Authorities Say
06:15 GMT 13.03.2022
DPR Air Defences Intercept Tochka-U Missile
05:46 GMT 13.03.2022
UK Security Chiefs Reportedly Warn Priti Patel Against 'Open-Door Policy' Toward Ukrainian Refugees
Refugees queue as they wait for further transport at the Medyka border crossing, after crossing at the Ukrainian-Polish border, southeastern Poland on March 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
UK Security Chiefs Reportedly Warn Priti Patel Against 'Open-Door Policy' Toward Ukrainian Refugees
05:43 GMT
05:36 GMT 13.03.2022
Ukrainian Military Claims That Centre for International Peacekeeping Near Polish Border Targeted by Missiles
05:36 GMT 13.03.2022
DPR: Ukrainian Military Shells Three Settlements, Including Donetsk
05:22 GMT 13.03.2022
US Assistance to Kiev Should Help Ukraine 'Meet Armoured, Airborne' Threats, Blinken Says
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
US Assistance to Kiev Should Help Ukraine 'Meet Armoured, Airborne' Threats, Blinken Says
05:20 GMT
05:06 GMT 13.03.2022
Retreating Ukrainian Troops Target Hospital in Volnovakha With Grad Rockets
05:04 GMT 13.03.2022
British-Made NLAW Missiles Found in Volnovakha After Ukrainian Forces Leave the City
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала