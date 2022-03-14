https://sputniknews.com/20220314/australia-targets-33-russian-businessmen-including-abramovich-with-sanctions-amid-ukraine-crisis-1093842611.html

Australia Targets 33 Russian Businessmen, Including Abramovich, With Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia is introducing more sanctions targeting Russian businessmen and other prominent figures, as well as their family members, over the... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

"The Australian Government today announces fresh sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs, prominent businesspeople and their immediate family members," Payne said in a statement, adding that the sanctions reinforce "Australia's commitment to sanction those people who have amassed vast personal wealth and are of economic and strategic significance to Russia, including as a result of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin."The sanctioned individuals include Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich; CEO of Russia’s Gazprom, Alexey Miller; CEO of Russia’s high-tech state corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov; President of Transneft Nikolay Tokarev; and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, among others.Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine and that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, targeting only military infrastructure.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

