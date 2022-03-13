https://sputniknews.com/20220313/russian-fm-moscow-will-not-ask-western-sanctions-to-be-lifted-pressure-will-not-change-its-course-1093839326.html

Russia will not ask the US and EU member nations to lift the sanctions, as pressure from the West and around the world will not change Moscow's course, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.According to the deputy FM, both Washington and the EU "have tried very hard" to impose as many sanctions against Russia as possible as a means of reversing the Kremlin's course, "to force us to change the decisions that have been made." "Nothing will come of it," stressed Vershinin.The diplomat has noted that Russia "will not ask for these sanctions to be lifted," as the injunctions against the nation are illegitimate and, additionally, are ineffective as a means of exerting pressure.Among the sanctions imposed on Russia are financial restrictions, airspace closures and many other crippling measures, while a number of Russian politicians and companies, as well as media and financial institutions, have experienced bans and closures.The sanctions, among other things, include disconnecting a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial transfer network, including two of Russia's largest, Sberbank and VTB.In addition, a significant number of multinational corporations including Microsoft, Apple, Sony, Visa, Mastercard, and many others, have suspended activities in the country or have left the market, ostensibly until the special military operation ends.Earlier, the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Western sanctions are very serious, adding that the Kremlin had prepared for them in advance. Peskov stated that the widespread restrictions against the country would require analysis and the coordination of all branches of the government as a means of developing a response that meets Russian interests. Moscow initiated its special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donbass requested assistance in fighting increased attacks by the Ukrainian military. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it will not occupy Ukraine following the termination of the special military operation. Statements from the Kremlin maintain that the goal of the special military operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" the country by only targeting military facilities and Ukrainian troops.

