'Wokeness Killed Comedy' Says Joe Rogan in New Podcast
'Wokeness Killed Comedy' Says Joe Rogan in New Podcast
Joe Rogan has come under fire from liberals for inviting guests onto his smash hit podcast mon Spotify who have questioned the orthodoxy on COVID-19. Canadian... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
Joe Rogan has come under fire from liberals for inviting guests onto his smash hit podcast mon Spotify who have questioned the orthodoxy on COVID-19. Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young and other musicians threatened to pull their music from the music-streaming site if he wasn't 'cancelled'.
Podcast star Joe Rogan
has said no truly funny movies have been made in a decade — thanks to the 'woke' wave of political correctness.
The former UFC ringside commentator got into it with comedian and actor Tom Papa on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.
“What was the last really good comedy movie?” he mused. “It used to be you would be able to... just snap ’em off. You knew what they were," he said, listing 1998's There’s Something About Mary and Kingpin from 1996.
"It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways," Rogan said.
The presenter picked the 2013 film This is The End
, Seth Rogen's
debut as director, as the "last of the Mohicans" of good comedy.
“Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt?” Rogan asked, “Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.”
Papa ventured that it was possible to make a funny film "without being rapey and homophobic" — but the host disagreed.
“But it’s not just that, it’s like all abhorrent behaviour,” Rogan replied.
The two then pondered on which was “the last great comedy movie” to come out of Hollywood, finally settling on 2009's The Hangover.