Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles
"Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city", Rogen wrote in response.
"You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat", he wrote.
Rogen’s remarks have prompted a wave of negative and sarcastic comments, with users accusing the actor of being out of touch with reality and being tone deaf to the problems of ordinary people.
Seth you’re an insufferable twit with not the slightest sense of reality nor instinct of good faith.— Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) November 24, 2021
Only a person of low character such as yourself would smugly dismiss people’s (very valid) concerns about the current state of crime & public safety in Los Angeles.
Multi-millionaire celebrity explains to you why having your car broken into isn't a big deal and you should just get over it https://t.co/wTIdpuioJf— Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) November 25, 2021
Others criticised the 39-year-old for downplaying the problem of crime in Los Angeles.
Bad take, "it's called living in a big city" shouldn't be used to dismiss the rise of crime— casually Jesse (@HeroicVillain95) November 25, 2021
Seth Rogan: there’s no crime here, my car has only been broken into 15 times. One time they left a knife.— cxbxer (@cxbxer) November 26, 2021
Being rich and famous is an amazing drug. pic.twitter.com/06kDpienGq
Many users mocked Rogen’s remark that thieves had broken into his car 15 times.
Defending the quality of life in your city by referencing the 15 times your car was broken into and the possibility that you may get a free weapon left by a criminal, is not the defense you think it is.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 25, 2021
Nobody should accept lawlessness. Not celebrities like @Sethrogen or anyone.
“Just part of city life” - Seth Rogan https://t.co/2LCMJwzNbJ— “Drew” (@andrew_just) November 27, 2021
Seth Rogan would call this a little treat https://t.co/VxhMbUR7xm— crypto lefty🌹 (@leftyinvests) November 26, 2021
My GF had her tires slashed today, an act of wanton, meaningless destruction that cost us $600 that we don’t have. We did in fact feel “violated” by this, because we don’t get $20 million dollars a year to do Cheech and Chong for Reddit atheists pic.twitter.com/mEElNAUXlP— Ryan The Lion (@RubyAndRyan) November 27, 2021
Had both my car windows shattered and was unable to work this entire weekend and have to pay out of pocket for one so Seth Rogan can go fuck himself or pay my rent. https://t.co/0AZ0KOKiQa— Charles Evans Boo (@u_mynameis) November 27, 2021
Still others backed the actor’s position.
Seth Rogan makes the case for get out of cities. @JackPosobiec https://t.co/bgRSvOJuXq— veryhammer (@veryhammer) November 25, 2021
Seth Rogan is unironically the stolen bike comic pic.twitter.com/Dv5isx7iXJ— JDANKS420 (@JDANKSrespecter) November 25, 2021
Seth Rogen later posted the following statement on Twitter:
"A lot of people come at me and talk s**t on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go f**k themselves privately".
Smash and grab burglaries have been on the rise in the city. This week, 18 people broke into a Nordstorm luxury department store chain and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise. The LAPD has issued a city wide tactical alert.
Breaking: LAPD has issued a city wide tactical alert due to #smashandgrab robberies. So far 6 #smashandgrabs have occurred tonight in the areas of #Fairfax, #BeverlyGrove and #HancockPark.— Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) November 27, 2021
Breaking: moments after #LAPD issues a citywide Tactical Alert, it appears a man was robbed of his Rolex at gunpoint on Melrose and Fairfax.— Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) November 27, 2021