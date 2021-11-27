https://sputniknews.com/20211127/actor-seth-rogen-mocked-online-for-downplaying-crime-in-los-angeles-1091071875.html

Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles

Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen has been given a taste of his own medicine – the 39-year-old has been roasted online for downplaying crime in Los Angeles as life in "a big city". Rogen made the statement in response to a Twitter post of his colleague actor and director Casey Neistat.The latter revealed that someone had broken into his car and stolen his belongings “because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s**thole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the motherf**ker but they got all of our stolen goods back".Casey Neistat, who is estimated to be worth $16 million, jokingly asked if he can still be mad, adding that he felt violated. Rogen, who is reportedly worth $80 million, continued, suggesting that one shouldn't take things so seriously, noting that he once was given a "treat" from a burglar.Neistat responded by saying that he didn’t get any perks and noted that the thief had left bloody stains on decorations for his daughter’s birthday party.Rogen’s remarks have prompted a wave of negative and sarcastic comments, with users accusing the actor of being out of touch with reality and being tone deaf to the problems of ordinary people.Others criticised the 39-year-old for downplaying the problem of crime in Los Angeles.Many users mocked Rogen’s remark that thieves had broken into his car 15 times.Other netizens spoke about their experiences in dealing with crime in the City of Angels. Still others backed the actor’s position.Seth Rogen later posted the following statement on Twitter:Crime rates have jumped across the United States over the past two years. Motor vehicle theft in Los Angeles went up 10 percent this year, while the number of burglaries has reached over 10,000. LAPD Chief Michel Moore attributed the surge in crime to the availability of handguns.Smash and grab burglaries have been on the rise in the city. This week, 18 people broke into a Nordstorm luxury department store chain and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise. The LAPD has issued a city wide tactical alert.

