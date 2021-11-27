Registration was successful!
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles
Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles
The past two years have seen crime levels surge across the United States, with Los Angeles being one of the most affected cities. According to the LAPD, over... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
Actor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles

The past two years have seen crime levels surge across the United States, with Los Angeles being one of the most affected cities. According to the LAPD, over 10,000 burglaries have occurred in the City of Angels since the start of 2021.
Actor and comedian Seth Rogen has been given a taste of his own medicine – the 39-year-old has been roasted online for downplaying crime in Los Angeles as life in "a big city". Rogen made the statement in response to a Twitter post of his colleague actor and director Casey Neistat.
The latter revealed that someone had broken into his car and stolen his belongings “because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s**thole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the motherf**ker but they got all of our stolen goods back".

"Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city", Rogen wrote in response.

Casey Neistat, who is estimated to be worth $16 million, jokingly asked if he can still be mad, adding that he felt violated. Rogen, who is reportedly worth $80 million, continued, suggesting that one shouldn't take things so seriously, noting that he once was given a "treat" from a burglar.

"You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat", he wrote.

Neistat responded by saying that he didn’t get any perks and noted that the thief had left bloody stains on decorations for his daughter’s birthday party.

Rogen’s remarks have prompted a wave of negative and sarcastic comments, with users accusing the actor of being out of touch with reality and being tone deaf to the problems of ordinary people.



Others criticised the 39-year-old for downplaying the problem of crime in Los Angeles.



Many users mocked Rogen’s remark that thieves had broken into his car 15 times.

Other netizens spoke about their experiences in dealing with crime in the City of Angels.



Still others backed the actor’s position.



Seth Rogen later posted the following statement on Twitter:

"A lot of people come at me and talk s**t on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go f**k themselves privately".

Crime rates have jumped across the United States over the past two years. Motor vehicle theft in Los Angeles went up 10 percent this year, while the number of burglaries has reached over 10,000. LAPD Chief Michel Moore attributed the surge in crime to the availability of handguns.

Smash and grab burglaries have been on the rise in the city. This week, 18 people broke into a Nordstorm luxury department store chain and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise. The LAPD has issued a city wide tactical alert.
