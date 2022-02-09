https://sputniknews.com/20220209/joe-rogan-slams-attacks-over-n-word-he-used-in-old-podcast-as-political-hit-job-1092882065.html
Hit by back-to-back controversies, American podcaster Joe Rogan found himself in hot water after he was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID on his... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
Hit by back-to-back controversies, American podcaster Joe Rogan found himself in hot water after he was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID on his Spotify podcast and using "racist remarks" in old podcasts.
American Podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently apologised for having used the N-word several times in old podcasts,
believes that the backlash he is facing for using a racist slur is a successful political job.
In conversation with his guest, stand-up comedian and actor Akaash Singh, Rogan talked about the racism controversy during Tuesday's episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' on Spotify.
"In a lot of ways, this is a relief. That video [of Rogan using the N-word in an old podcast] had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together,” Rogan said.
Looking on the positive side of the whole controversy, Rogan said that whatever is happening, there is something good in it too.
“It’s good because it makes me address some shit that I really wish wasn’t out there,” Rogan added.
He agreed that he shouldn't have used such offensive words, regardless of the context, and said, "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."
On Friday, Spotify removed more than 70 episodes of Rogan's podcast originally recorded between 2009 and 2018 because of his “racially insensitive language”.
Although Ek said that he "strongly condemns" Rogan's remarks he doesn't believe that "silencing" the popular comedian is the answer.
"We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it's critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress," Daniel Ek wrote.
With more than 11 million listeners per episode, Rogan's podcast is one of the most best-known podcasts on Spotify. Spotify’s exclusive multi-year deal with Rogan is reportedly worth more than $100 million.
Rogan has also been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 which has led to a protest by several celebrities
who slammed Rogan for continuing to host "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Spotify.
Legendary singer Neil Young wrote an open letter to Spotify and asked the music streamer to remove all of his music from the platform, giving as his the fact that Rogan's podcast was spreading COVID misinformation
.
Soon afterwards, his bandmates Graham Nash and Nils Lofgren, singer Joni Mitchell, Ted Talks superstar Brené Brown, and several others also boycotted Spotify and removed their content from the streaming platform.