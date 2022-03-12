https://sputniknews.com/20220312/video-nancy-pelosi-recalls-how-she-spent-50-minutes-with-ukrainian-president-kerensky-1093810266.html

Video: Nancy Pelosi Recalls How She Spent 50 Minutes With Ukrainian President 'Kerensky'

Top US officials have already been mocked for their bizarre choice of words and gaffes when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. President Joe Biden, for his part... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed concerns around the situation in Ukraine during her remarks at the House Democrats' Philadelphia retreat, but happened to mispronounce both the name of the country she was concerned about and its president.Pelosi referred to the slogan "Slava Ukraini" ["Glory to Ukraine"], which she pronounced in a way that sounded rather like "Slava Ukrony". She then revealed that she had spoken to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky... but in Pelosi's case, there was a twist to his name.Other parts of her speech also attracted the attention of some netizens. The way Pelosi spoke in general had many of them thinking that she had had "too much vodka" prior to her remarks.Additionally, Pelosi followed President Biden's lead and pinned the blame for inflation and skyrocketing gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin. This did not go unnoticed by critics either."The price of gas was already skyrocketing before the invasion of Ukraine", one user noted."Midterms are gonna be delicious", another predicted."I stubbed my toe on the couch today… it was Putin’s fault though", one netizen joked.Earlier, Joe Biden said several times that the record-high inflation in the United States is "largely the fault of Putin".The Ukraine crisis appears to be one of the main topics for top American officials, whether they need to offer explanations for the rising inflation or talk about the situation in the Eastern European country directly. The latter, however, does not always end well for them either: Biden, for his part, mistakenly called Ukrainians "the Iranian people" during his State of the Union address, and Vice President Kamala Harris happened to oversimplify the conflict in Ukraine when asked to describe it "in layman's terms".“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that’s wrong", Harris said, in a quote that raised eyebrows online, with users comparing her description with what a schoolchild could have said about the conflict.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

