https://sputniknews.com/20220302/so-much-for-laymans-terms-kamala-harris-grilled-over-childish-explanation-of-ukraine-crisis-1093515957.html

So Much for 'Layman's Terms': Kamala Harris Grilled Over 'Childish' Explanation of Ukraine Crisis

So Much for 'Layman's Terms': Kamala Harris Grilled Over 'Childish' Explanation of Ukraine Crisis

Top officials in the Biden administration have already raised eyebrows several times regarding their knowledge about the current Ukraine crisis, with US... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T12:02+0000

2022-03-02T12:02+0000

2022-03-02T12:03+0000

us

kamala harris

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518383_0:13:3073:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_60140223ea33755307d8761d1f1b6140.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tried to explain the ongoing Ukraine crisis in "layman's terms" during a radio interview with "The Morning Hustle" - and was immediately mocked on social media for her choice of words and "child-like" view of the complicated situation.This is how the vice president broke down the events in Ukraine:The review of the conflict prompted a wave of sarcasm online, with some users noting that Harris' primitive explanation might as well have been rolled out by an elementary schoolkid.“I’m proud to announce that my 9-year-old daughter was hired last week as VP Harris’ speechwriter", Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute joked, commenting on the vice president's "insightful" remarks.Activist Obianuju Ekeocha suggested that maybe Harris was addressing a certain audience. In this case, according to her, it was a "perfect explanation for nursery schoolers and some smart pre-nursery schoolers”.Among those slamming the VP was Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who illustrated her words with a gif.Journalist Ben Shapiro dubbed Harris "the Michael Scott of politics". The reference had many fans of the TV show "The Office" giggling in the comments when they recalled one of the show's iconic characters, Michael Scott, who was famous for his childish attitude and less-than-sophisticated jokes.“I want to say we deserve better elites, but maybe we don’t", said Tyler Cardon of The Blaze.This is not the first time Harris' takes on the Ukraine conflict have been considered childish by critics. Shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the vice president was asked to share her view of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Back then, her response also raised eyebrows - particularly due to her beginning the remarks with a casual "I mean, listen guys..." line, as though she were giving a "pep talk".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, kamala harris, viral