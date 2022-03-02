So Much for 'Layman's Terms': Kamala Harris Grilled Over 'Childish' Explanation of Ukraine Crisis
12:02 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 02.03.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media, after attending the Munich Security Conference, at her hotel in Munich, Germany February 20, 2022
Top officials in the Biden administration have already raised eyebrows several times regarding their knowledge about the current Ukraine crisis, with US President Joe Biden recently calling Ukrainians "the Iranian people" in a new gaffe. Comments made by his VP, Kamala Harris, also continue to draw mockery on social media.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has tried to explain the ongoing Ukraine crisis in "layman's terms" during a radio interview with "The Morning Hustle" - and was immediately mocked on social media for her choice of words and "child-like" view of the complicated situation.
This is how the vice president broke down the events in Ukraine:
“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that’s wrong".
The review of the conflict prompted a wave of sarcasm online, with some users noting that Harris' primitive explanation might as well have been rolled out by an elementary schoolkid.
“I’m proud to announce that my 9-year-old daughter was hired last week as VP Harris’ speechwriter", Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute joked, commenting on the vice president's "insightful" remarks.
Activist Obianuju Ekeocha suggested that maybe Harris was addressing a certain audience. In this case, according to her, it was a "perfect explanation for nursery schoolers and some smart pre-nursery schoolers”.
Among those slamming the VP was Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who illustrated her words with a gif.
Kamala Harris explains the Ukraine/Russia conflict:— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 1, 2022
“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country." pic.twitter.com/Zk5scuy4T3
Journalist Ben Shapiro dubbed Harris "the Michael Scott of politics". The reference had many fans of the TV show "The Office" giggling in the comments when they recalled one of the show's iconic characters, Michael Scott, who was famous for his childish attitude and less-than-sophisticated jokes.
March 1, 2022
“I want to say we deserve better elites, but maybe we don’t", said Tyler Cardon of The Blaze.
This is not the first time Harris' takes on the Ukraine conflict have been considered childish by critics. Shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the vice president was asked to share her view of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Back then, her response also raised eyebrows - particularly due to her beginning the remarks with a casual "I mean, listen guys..." line, as though she were giving a "pep talk".