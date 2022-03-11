https://sputniknews.com/20220311/tucker-carlson-nuland-literally-confirmed-russian-data-on-bioweapons-is-totally--completely-true-1093761937.html

Tucker Carlson: Nuland Literally Confirmed Russian Data on US Biolabs Is 'Totally & Completely True'

The US Under Secretary of State told the Senate during a recent hearing that there are concerns about Russia taking over biological research laboratories in... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Thursday that the US government is lying about the secret bio laboratories in Ukraine, indirectly confirming that it was sponsoring what are said to be “deadly” biological weapons.He referred to the recent remarks made by Victoria Nuland during her testimony before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on Tuesday.When asked whether the Ukrainian authorities have biological weapons at their disposal, she noted that “Ukraine has biological research facilities” and Washington is “quite concerned” that research materials may fall into the hands of Russian troops.“You don't hear things like that every day in Washington. Talk about a showstopper and a dozen questions instantly jump to mind,” he said. “What exactly are they doing in these secret Ukrainian bio labs? Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe. It's hardly a hotbed of biomedical research.”Carlson assumed “these weren't pharmaceutical labs, probably not developing new Leukemia drugs.”Documentation obtained from laboratories in Ukraine on February 24 showed that dangerous pathogens - including anthrax, cholera and the plague - had been destroyed in what could be a cover up of activities in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there were about 30 laboratories on the territory of Ukraine fulfilling orders from the US Department of Defense. The Russian military cited documents it had acquired, published on March 9, which show that the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Lyashko, ordered laboratories to eradicate pathogenic samples ahead of the introduction of martial law in the country.The Russian military also revealed that “the available documents confirm numerous cases of the transfer of biological samples of Ukrainian citizens abroad,” which was seen as a possibility that the US was “creating bioagents that can selectively affect various ethnic groups of the population". As such, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health reportedly sent 350 cryocontainers with blood serum samples to Australia and around 1,000 to Germany.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

