International
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/jussie-smollet-sentenced-to-30-months-felony-probation-for-hate-crime-hoax-1093758089.html
'Clout-Chaser' Jussie Smollet Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For Hate Crime Hoax
'Clout-Chaser' Jussie Smollet Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For Hate Crime Hoax
In December, Smollett, known for his role in the television series “Empire,” was found guilty of staging an assault by two men and filing a false police... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T00:38+0000
2022-03-11T00:47+0000
jussie smollett
hoax
sentence
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093761587_0:0:2889:1625_1920x0_80_0_0_f7483a37c50f2030c767af30e4d7ae80.jpg
Actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 30 months felony probation and $120,000 restitution for staging a hate crime attack against himself.The original incident occurred in January 2019, when Smollett purported he was attacked by two criminals who accompanied their actions with homophobic and racist insults, presenting the image of a hate crime. A month later, police arrested the two suspects, who turned out to be Smollett's personal trainer and an extra on the “Empire” television series. Both men told authorities that they were paid to commence the attack by Smollett.Smollet has repeatedly denied his guilt. Nevertheless, the actor was found guilty on December 12, 2021, on five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct – a Class 4 felony – which is punishable for up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. According to investigators, the actor initiated the attack in order to draw positive publicity and profit financially from it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/trump-slams-smolletts-hoax-attack-as-hate-crime-in-reverse-says-if-republican-hed-be-in-jail-1091439198.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093761587_36:0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82929d1f970a317e6a0c2778f112b495.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jussie smollett, hoax, sentence, us

'Clout-Chaser' Jussie Smollet Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For Hate Crime Hoax

00:38 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 00:47 GMT 11.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Brian CassellaActor Jussie Smollett listens as his grandmother Molly testifies at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago.
Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his grandmother Molly testifies at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© AP Photo / Brian Cassella
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
In December, Smollett, known for his role in the television series “Empire,” was found guilty of staging an assault by two men and filing a false police report. In the report, he claimed the two men shouted racial and homophobic insults. He was earlier convicted of five counts of felony disorderly conduct and acquitted of a sixth.
Actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 30 months felony probation and $120,000 restitution for staging a hate crime attack against himself.

Prior to announcing the sentence, the judge said that no sentencing that he gives Smollett today will compare to the damage the man has done to his own life. He also said that Smollett's name is synonymous with a liar.

The original incident occurred in January 2019, when Smollett purported he was attacked by two criminals who accompanied their actions with homophobic and racist insults, presenting the image of a hate crime.
A month later, police arrested the two suspects, who turned out to be Smollett's personal trainer and an extra on the “Empire” television series. Both men told authorities that they were paid to commence the attack by Smollett.
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building as the jury begins deliberation during his trial on December 8, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
Trump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
11 December 2021, 12:59 GMT
Smollet has repeatedly denied his guilt. Nevertheless, the actor was found guilty on December 12, 2021, on five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct – a Class 4 felony – which is punishable for up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. According to investigators, the actor initiated the attack in order to draw positive publicity and profit financially from it.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала