'Clout-Chaser' Jussie Smollet Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For Hate Crime Hoax

'Clout-Chaser' Jussie Smollet Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For Hate Crime Hoax

In December, Smollett, known for his role in the television series “Empire,” was found guilty of staging an assault by two men and filing a false police... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 30 months felony probation and $120,000 restitution for staging a hate crime attack against himself.The original incident occurred in January 2019, when Smollett purported he was attacked by two criminals who accompanied their actions with homophobic and racist insults, presenting the image of a hate crime. A month later, police arrested the two suspects, who turned out to be Smollett's personal trainer and an extra on the “Empire” television series. Both men told authorities that they were paid to commence the attack by Smollett.Smollet has repeatedly denied his guilt. Nevertheless, the actor was found guilty on December 12, 2021, on five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct – a Class 4 felony – which is punishable for up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. According to investigators, the actor initiated the attack in order to draw positive publicity and profit financially from it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

