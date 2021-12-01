Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/jussie-smollet-was-reportedly-caught-on-video-rehearsing-alleged-attack-prosecutors-claim-1091158663.html
Jussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
Jussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
The actor claimed that in January 2019 he received a letter in which he was called the N-word and a "f*ggot." He then reported to the police that he was the... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T02:46+0000
2021-12-01T02:46+0000
us
court
police
actor
racism
court cases
false reports
false accusations
court trial
jussie smollett
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091159141_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f409cf5e20a129c72a4012504ed3332.jpg
Jussie Smollett was allegedly caught on camera the day before his purported attack dry-running the incident, adding weight to the prosecution's assertions that he orchestrated the whole thing, Fox News reported on Tuesday.According to the report, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury during opening statements on Monday that Smollett was concerned that a threatening hate letter addressed to the studio behind "Empire" was not taken seriously enough. Webb tried to persuade a jury that the actor paid the Osundairo brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo, to assault him.Surveillance video showing Smollett and his two siblings, who he worked with on the set of the TV show "Empire," practicing a kind of "dry run" of the attack in the area the day before it allegedly took place, was reportedly one piece of evidence foreshadowed during Webb's opening statements.The prosecution alleged what the Osundairo brothers have already told investigators that after the dry run, they were given a check for $3,500 along with $100 in cash to purchase goods to stage the attack at Smollett's request.According to reports, the prosecution summoned Chicago PD Detective Michael Theis, who testified that the siblings confessed the incident was a hoax when they were taken into custody.Before policemen arrived at Smollett's apartment, Theis reportedly said that after the original incident was reported to police, Smollett "tightened" the rope that the brothers had wrapped around his neck to make it look more like a noose. Nevertheless, under cross-examination by Smollett's lawyer, he admitted that he had heard from another Empire cast member that Abimbola had insulted them for being gay.Moreover, Smollett reportedly did describe at least one of the attackers as a white male, and the other as having light skin around his eyes, according to Theis.Following the prosecution's opening statements, the prosecution immediately began displaying the jury surveillance video obtained by the Chicago PD, which reportedly showed the Osundairo siblings roaming around near Smollett on the night of the attack. Theis explained how surveillance, security, and doorbell camera recordings were used to monitor the brothers' movements on the night of the attack and eventually identify them as the perpetrators.The police reportedly started suspecting Smollett of lying only after they had found the brothers at the end of their investigation, which was surrounded by intense public pressure and an initially sympathetic attitude towards Smollett as a victim of a hate crime.However, defense lawyer Nenye Uche reportedly claimed that the two brothers attacked Smollett in January 2019 because they did not like him, and that the check the actor gave the men was for training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video, not for faking a hate crime, as prosecutors stated. Smollett's lawyer also pushed the detective to admit that they discovered homophobic social media messages on the brothers' phone, in which homosexual males were described as "fruits." The defense allegedly plans to say that the two pretended to befriend Jussie in order to attack him later for being gay. According to reports on the trial, Smollett also refused to hand over his phone and release his medical records.The brothers are slated to testify later this week, though it is unclear whether Smollett will testify as well.
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/lawyer-calls-jussie-smollett-real-victim-as-prosecutor-slams-actors-secret-plan-for-hate-hoax-1091132820.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091159141_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4656551b0e3065cb631d1de60f3398d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, court, police, actor, racism, court cases, false reports, false accusations, court trial, jussie smollett, hoax

Jussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim

02:46 GMT 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Rex ArbogastActor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The actor claimed that in January 2019 he received a letter in which he was called the N-word and a "f*ggot." He then reported to the police that he was the victim of a racial attack in the street by two MAGA-hat-wearing males who were "white," but investigators later found out that Smollet might have hired "attackers" to stage the assault.
Jussie Smollett was allegedly caught on camera the day before his purported attack dry-running the incident, adding weight to the prosecution's assertions that he orchestrated the whole thing, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury during opening statements on Monday that Smollett was concerned that a threatening hate letter addressed to the studio behind "Empire" was not taken seriously enough. Webb tried to persuade a jury that the actor paid the Osundairo brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo, to assault him.
© AP Photo / Charles Rex ArbogastBrothers Olabinjo Osundairo, right, and Abimbola Osundairo, who claim actor Jussie Smollett hired them to stage an attack on him, appear outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after Smollett's court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year.
Brothers Olabinjo Osundairo, right, and Abimbola Osundairo, who claim actor Jussie Smollett hired them to stage an attack on him, appear outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after Smollett's court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Brothers Olabinjo Osundairo, right, and Abimbola Osundairo, who claim actor Jussie Smollett hired them to stage an attack on him, appear outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after Smollett's court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year.
© AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast
Surveillance video showing Smollett and his two siblings, who he worked with on the set of the TV show "Empire," practicing a kind of "dry run" of the attack in the area the day before it allegedly took place, was reportedly one piece of evidence foreshadowed during Webb's opening statements.
The prosecution alleged what the Osundairo brothers have already told investigators that after the dry run, they were given a check for $3,500 along with $100 in cash to purchase goods to stage the attack at Smollett's request.
According to reports, the prosecution summoned Chicago PD Detective Michael Theis, who testified that the siblings confessed the incident was a hoax when they were taken into custody.
Before policemen arrived at Smollett's apartment, Theis reportedly said that after the original incident was reported to police, Smollett "tightened" the rope that the brothers had wrapped around his neck to make it look more like a noose.
© AP Photo / Chicago Police DepartmentThis Jan. 29, 2019, image made from police body cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department purports to show Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, talking with police officers in his apartment in Chicago.
This Jan. 29, 2019, image made from police body cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department purports to show Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, talking with police officers in his apartment in Chicago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
This Jan. 29, 2019, image made from police body cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department purports to show Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, talking with police officers in his apartment in Chicago.
© AP Photo / Chicago Police Department
Nevertheless, under cross-examination by Smollett's lawyer, he admitted that he had heard from another Empire cast member that Abimbola had insulted them for being gay.
Moreover, Smollett reportedly did describe at least one of the attackers as a white male, and the other as having light skin around his eyes, according to Theis.
Following the prosecution's opening statements, the prosecution immediately began displaying the jury surveillance video obtained by the Chicago PD, which reportedly showed the Osundairo siblings roaming around near Smollett on the night of the attack.
Theis explained how surveillance, security, and doorbell camera recordings were used to monitor the brothers' movements on the night of the attack and eventually identify them as the perpetrators.
The police reportedly started suspecting Smollett of lying only after they had found the brothers at the end of their investigation, which was surrounded by intense public pressure and an initially sympathetic attitude towards Smollett as a victim of a hate crime.
"At the end of our investigation we determined that the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event and that it did not occur," he told prosecutor Samuel Mendenhall.
However, defense lawyer Nenye Uche reportedly claimed that the two brothers attacked Smollett in January 2019 because they did not like him, and that the check the actor gave the men was for training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video, not for faking a hate crime, as prosecutors stated.
FILE PHOTO: Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Lawyer Calls Jussie Smollett 'Real Victim' as Prosecutor Slams Actor's 'Secret Plan' for Hate Hoax
Yesterday, 07:48 GMT
Smollett's lawyer also pushed the detective to admit that they discovered homophobic social media messages on the brothers' phone, in which homosexual males were described as "fruits." The defense allegedly plans to say that the two pretended to befriend Jussie in order to attack him later for being gay.
According to reports on the trial, Smollett also refused to hand over his phone and release his medical records.
The brothers are slated to testify later this week, though it is unclear whether Smollett will testify as well.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report
01:02 GMTLeftist Castro’s Victory in Honduras Vote Spells End of US-Backed ‘Narco-Politics, Neoliberalism’
00:04 GMTPentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayNorth Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ That Threatens Nuclear War - Report
YesterdayCNN Host Chris Cuomo 'Suspended Indefinitely' Over Coverage of Accusations Against Brother Andrew
YesterdayJudge Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers Nationwide
YesterdayBradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
YesterdayBest Way to Fight Inflation Is by Killing Democrats' Massive Social Spending Bill, McConnell Says
YesterdayMoscow Ranks First Among Top 3 Cities in Terms of Innovations Against COVID-19
YesterdayJosephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Honored at Pantheon in Paris
Yesterday‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
YesterdayUS Senators Urge Biden Administration to Toughen Response to Incidents in Space
YesterdayPandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High, UN Says
YesterdayWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
YesterdayQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
YesterdayKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
YesterdayTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
YesterdayUS Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible