Trump Slams Smollett's Hoax Attack as 'Hate Crime in Reverse', Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
Trump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
Former President Donald Trump denounced Jussie Smollett’s hoax police report as “a hate crime in reverse” after a Chicago jury delivered the guilty verdict on Thursday.
12:59 GMT 11.12.2021
2021-12-11T12:59+0000
Former President Donald Trump denounced Jussie Smollett’s hoax police report as “a hate crime in reverse” after a Chicago jury delivered the “Empire” star’s guilty verdict on Thursday.“If he were a Republican, if he were on the other side, he’d be in jail for 25 years for hate crimes for what he did and for what he said,” he fumed.Trump’s remarks come as during her regular press briefing at the White House, Jen Psaki said: “There are lessons learned, perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former President Trump." Psaki was referring to the fact that then-President Trump also condemned the alleged attack at the time it made headlines. In fact, Smollett had been supported by numerous celebrities. He was vocally backed by future President Joe Biden and his soon-to-be running mate Kamala Harris.On Thursday, after two days of deliberation, a jury in Chicago criminal court found Smollett guilty of orchestrating a well-publicised racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019.The 39-year-old disgraced actor had claimed two masked men attacked him in January 2019 outside his Chicago apartment late at night. He informed police that the unknown suspects had hurled anti-gay and racist comments at him, threw a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted, "this is MAGA country."MAGA, or Make America Great Again, is a political slogan used by Donald Trump during his 2016 and 2020 American presidential campaigns.Prosecutors said that Smollet had staged the fake Hate Crime to raise his salary at the television network. He was accused of paying two brothers whom he was friendly with, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, $3,500 to help stage the "attack".About a month after the “attack”, then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett allegedly paid the two brothers – extras on the show - to help him take "advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career." According to Johnson, the brothers confessed to the concocted plot.Smollett, who had taken the stand in his own defense during the trial, repeatedly denied the attack was a fake, inisting “there was no hoax on my part” and that the two brothers who had testified against him were “liars.”Jussie Smollett was released on Thursday, with the post-trial hearing scheduled for 27 January. His lead defense attorney Nenye Uche said the actor plans to appeal the conviction. A class 4 felony, disorderly conduct carries a sentence of up to three years in prison. However, cited experts have claimed Smollett will likely be placed on probation, possibly ordered to perform community service.
12:59 GMT 11.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SCOTT OLSONFormer "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building as the jury begins deliberation during his trial on December 8, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building as the jury begins deliberation during his trial on December 8, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SCOTT OLSON
Svetlana Ekimenko
Black, homosexual former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was accused of orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019 and of lying to the police, as a jury in Chicago delivered a verdict in the staged hate crime case on 9 December.
Former President Donald Trump denounced Jussie Smollett’s hoax police report as “a hate crime in reverse” after a Chicago jury delivered the “Empire” star’s guilty verdict on Thursday.

“This is really a hate crime. Sort of a hate crime in reverse. And he’s not going to get away with it,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Friday night.

“If he were a Republican, if he were on the other side, he’d be in jail for 25 years for hate crimes for what he did and for what he said,” he fumed.
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet Smollett at court on the first full day of his trial for six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
Psaki Claims Trump Should Learn Lessons From Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Dems Had Eagerly Endorsed
02:11 GMT
Trump’s remarks come as during her regular press briefing at the White House, Jen Psaki said: “There are lessons learned, perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former President Trump."
Psaki was referring to the fact that then-President Trump also condemned the alleged attack at the time it made headlines. In fact, Smollett had been supported by numerous celebrities. He was vocally backed by future President Joe Biden and his soon-to-be running mate Kamala Harris.
On Thursday, after two days of deliberation, a jury in Chicago criminal court found Smollett guilty of orchestrating a well-publicised racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019.
“This was an absolute con job and he was the con man and he wanted to try and get sympathy so he could get his contract renewed for his ridiculous television series and that didn’t work out too well,” added Trump.
The 39-year-old disgraced actor had claimed two masked men attacked him in January 2019 outside his Chicago apartment late at night. He informed police that the unknown suspects had hurled anti-gay and racist comments at him, threw a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted, "this is MAGA country."
MAGA, or Make America Great Again, is a political slogan used by Donald Trump during his 2016 and 2020 American presidential campaigns.
Prosecutors said that Smollet had staged the fake Hate Crime to raise his salary at the television network. He was accused of paying two brothers whom he was friendly with, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, $3,500 to help stage the "attack".
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building as the jury begins deliberation during his trial on December 8, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
'Serial Liar': Jussie Smollett Accused of Lying Under Oath as Jury Ends First Day of Deliberations
9 December, 00:10 GMT
About a month after the “attack”, then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett allegedly paid the two brothers – extras on the show - to help him take "advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career." According to Johnson, the brothers confessed to the concocted plot.
Smollett, who had taken the stand in his own defense during the trial, repeatedly denied the attack was a fake, inisting “there was no hoax on my part” and that the two brothers who had testified against him were “liars.”
Jussie Smollett was released on Thursday, with the post-trial hearing scheduled for 27 January. His lead defense attorney Nenye Uche said the actor plans to appeal the conviction.
© REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKIFILE PHOTO: Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 24, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
FILE PHOTO: Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 24, 2020
© REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
A class 4 felony, disorderly conduct carries a sentence of up to three years in prison. However, cited experts have claimed Smollett will likely be placed on probation, possibly ordered to perform community service.
