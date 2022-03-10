https://sputniknews.com/20220310/biden-and-president-elect-yoon-suk-yeol-affirm-strength-of-us-south-korea-alliance-in-phone-call-1093735072.html

Biden and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol Affirm Strength of US-South Korea Alliance in Phone Call

Biden and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol Affirm Strength of US-South Korea Alliance in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed the strength of the alliance between their countries... 10.03.2022

Yoon, in his turn, expressed respect to the US role regarding Ukrainian issue amid Russia’s military operation in the country.On Wednesday, Yoon, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, was elected the president of South Korea with 48.56% of the votes. The voter turnout was 77.1%, more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots.On 24 February Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

