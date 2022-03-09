https://sputniknews.com/20220309/opposition-candidate-yoon-suk-yeol-elected-new-south-korea-president-1093729400.html
Opposition Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected New South Korea President
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
Opposition Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected New South Korea President
22:53 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 22:54 GMT 09.03.2022)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country's national election commission.
The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 percent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots.
Yoon gained 48.56 percent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 percent.