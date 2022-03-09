International
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/opposition-candidate-yoon-suk-yeol-elected-new-south-korea-president-1093729400.html
Opposition Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected New South Korea President
Opposition Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected New South Korea President
The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 percent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots.Yoon gained 48.56 percent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 percent.
22:53 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 22:54 GMT 09.03.2022)
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who was elected South Korea's new president on Thursday, speaks as he is congratulated by party's members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea March 10, 2022.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country's national election commission.
The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 percent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots.
Yoon gained 48.56 percent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 percent.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала