Opposition Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected New South Korea President

SEOUL (Sputnik) - Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 percent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots.Yoon gained 48.56 percent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 percent.

