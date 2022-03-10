https://sputniknews.com/20220310/us-house-passes-omnibus-spending-bill-to-fund-government-aid-ukraine-1093732158.html

US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine

US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed omnibus spending legislation to fund the federal government through 30... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T04:36+0000

2022-03-10T04:36+0000

2022-03-10T05:15+0000

us

russia

ukraine

government spending

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093503285_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41a1497b5408463ac007ebbcbf0c8b3c.jpg

The legislation would fund the US government through 30 September 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight. The bill appropriates $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion for defence, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine.The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status, is now heading to the Senate for consideration.Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help as Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. President Putin stressed that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, government spending