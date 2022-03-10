International
BREAKING: Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/us-house-passes-omnibus-spending-bill-to-fund-government-aid-ukraine-1093732158.html
US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine
US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed omnibus spending legislation to fund the federal government through 30... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T04:36+0000
2022-03-10T05:15+0000
us
russia
ukraine
government spending
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093503285_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41a1497b5408463ac007ebbcbf0c8b3c.jpg
The legislation would fund the US government through 30 September 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight. The bill appropriates $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion for defence, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine.The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status, is now heading to the Senate for consideration.Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help as Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. President Putin stressed that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093503285_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4e7728a3eccb1aad453aa453c12769b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, government spending

US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine

04:36 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 10.03.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLThe U.S. House of Representatives ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022.
The U.S. House of Representatives ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed omnibus spending legislation to fund the federal government through 30 September and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation there.
The legislation would fund the US government through 30 September 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight. The bill appropriates $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion for defence, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine.
The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status, is now heading to the Senate for consideration.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help as Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. President Putin stressed that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала