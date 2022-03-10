https://sputniknews.com/20220310/us-house-passes-omnibus-spending-bill-to-fund-government-aid-ukraine-1093732158.html
US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine
The legislation would fund the US government through 30 September 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight. The bill appropriates $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion for defence, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine.The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status, is now heading to the Senate for consideration.Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help as Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. President Putin stressed that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed omnibus spending legislation to fund the federal government through 30 September and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation there.
The legislation would fund the US government through 30 September 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight. The bill appropriates $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion for defence, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine.
The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations
(PNTR) status, is now heading to the Senate for consideration.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help as Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. President Putin stressed that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.