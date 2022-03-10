https://sputniknews.com/20220310/basically-an-endorsement-cruz-rides-with-anti-mandate-freedom-convoy-truckers-1093758192.html

‘Basically an Endorsement’: Cruz Rides With Anti-Mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers

‘Basically an Endorsement’: Cruz Rides With Anti-Mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers

After giving his support to the anti-mandate protests in Canada spearheaded by truckers last month, US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has met with a group of... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

“Your voice is being heard,” the Texas senator told members of the Freedom Convoy at their base of operations in Hagerstown, Maryland, a city about 60 miles north of Washington, DC.“What the men and women want here is for the government to leave you the hell alone,” he said. “That is the most American sentiment you could imagine.”On Tuesday, Brase and other leaders of the Freedom Convoy met with Cruz, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and several members of the House Transportation Committee at the US Capitol to discuss the group’s grievances. However, Cruz’s Thursday visit to their base of operations clearly sent a different signal.The group of several dozen big-rig trucks and other vehicles arrived in the DC area last week with the intent of recreating in the US capital what had happened in the Canadian capital last month. Like their Canadian brethren, the US demonstrators are protesting mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the deadly illness COVID-19, and have demanded an end to the national emergency declaration issued when the pandemic began in March 2020.While many localities have adopted a variety of mandates applying to certain circumstances, such as eating in restaurants, there is no federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate and vaccination remains purely voluntary. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it was extending a federal mask mandate for passengers and workers on airlines and public transit until April 18.In Ottawa, dozens of truckers blocked streets and caused chaos for weeks, and a separate protest on the US-Canada border succeeded at bringing a substantial part of trade between the two nations to a halt before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked extraordinary measures to disperse them. However, the US truckers have changed their plans in recent days, and earlier this week decided to circle the “Capitol Beltway,” a roughly circular interstate highway just outside the city.In DC, the city government has mobilized 700 National Guardsmen in case the truckers do bring their protests into the city, wary of a repeat of Ottawa in the city just 14 months after Trump supporters staged an insurrection at the US Capitol in which five people were killed.

