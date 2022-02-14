https://sputniknews.com/20220214/trudeau-says-canadas-federal-govt-invoking-emergencies-act-to-address-protest-blockades-1093035905.html

Trudeau Says Canada's Federal Gov't Invoking Emergencies Act to Address Protest Blockades

The "freedom convoy" protests by a group of truckers and their sympathizers who were protesting Ottawa's COVID-19 mitigation policies managed to block traffic... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he would invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in the country's history, giving his cabinet special powers to address a national crisis. The act is being invoked because of protests that have blocked border crossings to the United States.By doing so, Trudeau will be able to impose restrictions on public assembly and travel and provide federal support for local and provincial police forces, according to Reuters. Other powers the government gains under the declaration include deciding what are essential services and regulating the distribution of essential goods. However, it also includes a provision for compensating those who receive financial harm due to government measures taken under the act. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the government is still confined by the protections offered by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Canadian Constitution's bill of rights.An important difference from the War Measures Act that the Emergencies Act replaced in 1982 is that Trudeau's invocation of it must be approved by the Canadian Parliament within seven days and it can also later be revoked by lawmakers. It is unclear if Trudeau's Liberal Party, a minority in the legislature, will have the support of New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

