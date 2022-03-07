International
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/trucker-convoy-protesting-covid-19-measures-gets-to-dc-area-slows-down-beltway---reports-1093645981.html
Trucker Convoy Protesting COVID-19 Measures Gets to DC Area, Slows Down Beltway - Reports
Trucker Convoy Protesting COVID-19 Measures Gets to DC Area, Slows Down Beltway - Reports
In protest of the US government's COVID-19-related restrictions, the protest group is replicating the "Freedom Convoy," which saw truckers in Canada block the... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T03:46+0000
2022-03-07T03:57+0000
us
covid-19
truckers
protest
social protest
washington, dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093646088_0:73:3071:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_b16c0b9cb85860d4294975b4267b3401.jpg
The "People's Convoy," a group of American truckers and other vehicles, slowed traffic on Sunday as they drove around the Capital Beltway, a roadway that encircles Washington, DС.According to reports, the convoy is made up of hundreds of trucks, cars, and recreational vehicles and spans more than two miles, or over three kilometers. The convoy has reportedly slowed traffic but not brought it to a complete stop.The Washington Post noted that the demonstrators' vehicles were significantly fewer in number and far more spaced out by the time they finished their second lap around the District. The traffic surrounding them moved normally for the majority of their journey.However, their presence on a weekday, when Beltway traffic is already heavy with commuters, might cause considerably more havoc, the outlet underscored.According to a statement on their Facebook page, the convoy expects to circle the Beltway twice before returning to Hagerstown, Maryland, where it began its Sunday route after spending a night, roughly 73 miles (117 km) from the capital.The US convoy left Southern California and began its journey across the country last week.Similar trucker protests erupted across Europe in response to the Canadian convoy, particularly in the Netherlands and France. And the Canadian truckers have caused a lot of stress to the country's government, including forcing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take the unprecedented step of declaring a national public order emergency to put an end to what has turned into an anti-government rally. However, the emergency did not last long, as Trudeau decided to back down on his decision.
washington, dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093646088_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_502067ffacc85c268570fcc168419a09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, covid-19, truckers, protest, social protest, washington, dc

Trucker Convoy Protesting COVID-19 Measures Gets to DC Area, Slows Down Beltway - Reports

03:46 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 03:57 GMT 07.03.2022)
© REUTERS / STEPHANIE KEITHVehicles, including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington, D.C., after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country, to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related mandates and other issues, in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.
Vehicles, including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington, D.C., after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country, to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related mandates and other issues, in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© REUTERS / STEPHANIE KEITH
SubscribeGoogle news
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
In protest of the US government's COVID-19-related restrictions, the protest group is replicating the "Freedom Convoy," which saw truckers in Canada block the streets of Ottawa for weeks and jam many US-Canada border crossings.
The "People's Convoy," a group of American truckers and other vehicles, slowed traffic on Sunday as they drove around the Capital Beltway, a roadway that encircles Washington, DС.
According to reports, the convoy is made up of hundreds of trucks, cars, and recreational vehicles and spans more than two miles, or over three kilometers. The convoy has reportedly slowed traffic but not brought it to a complete stop.
The Washington Post noted that the demonstrators' vehicles were significantly fewer in number and far more spaced out by the time they finished their second lap around the District. The traffic surrounding them moved normally for the majority of their journey.
However, their presence on a weekday, when Beltway traffic is already heavy with commuters, might cause considerably more havoc, the outlet underscored.
According to a statement on their Facebook page, the convoy expects to circle the Beltway twice before returning to Hagerstown, Maryland, where it began its Sunday route after spending a night, roughly 73 miles (117 km) from the capital.
The US convoy left Southern California and began its journey across the country last week.
Similar trucker protests erupted across Europe in response to the Canadian convoy, particularly in the Netherlands and France. And the Canadian truckers have caused a lot of stress to the country's government, including forcing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take the unprecedented step of declaring a national public order emergency to put an end to what has turned into an anti-government rally. However, the emergency did not last long, as Trudeau decided to back down on his decision.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала