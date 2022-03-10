https://sputniknews.com/20220310/1-in-5-new-yorkers-ready-to-become-sex-worker-in-order-to-pay-rent-in-the-city-that-never-sleeps-1093734322.html

1 in 5 New Yorkers Ready to Become Sex Worker in Order to Pay Rent in the City That Never Sleeps

According to a recent report by US property website Zumper, rent prices have risen dramatically across the United States in the 12-month span starting in January of last year. The Big Apple has seen the highest spike, with prices jumping 26 percent.

"If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere", reads a line from one of Frank Sinatra's biggest hits, which he recorded in 1979. One can only wonder what the song's lyrics would have been if the legendary singer had recorded it in 2022, knowing how much an individual has to shell out just in order to afford a bed in NYC.Per a recent survey conducted by Cinch Home Services, a home warranty company, living in New York City has become so expensive that some people are ready to become sex workers to afford their rent. One in five respondents said they would start an account on OnlyFans (a popular subscription website, mostly known for porn) to make enough money to pay their bills.The poll also showed to what lengths people would go just to live in New York - 47 percent said they would "dip into savings", 36.4 percent said they are ready to "live off cheap food", and 36.1 percent would be willing to not take a vacation in exchange for extra money.Other sacrifices include: working a second job (35.4 percent), living in a closet for cheaper rent (30.9 percent), sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a roommate(s) (17.2 percent), sacrificing a romantic relationship (17.1 percent), and stealing toilet paper from work (15.2 percent).Rent prices have been rising dramatically in the United States since 2021, with the Big Apple recording the biggest increase.High crime rates have become another headache for residents of the city. Ironically, the survey by Cinch Home Services showed that despite the ongoing problems New York is the dream destination for the majority of respondents. So, if you have been wondering as to why New York received the moniker "the city that never sleeps", it is probably because people are spending all night thinking about how to pay their bills.

