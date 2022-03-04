https://sputniknews.com/20220304/new-york-city-resident-discovers-dismembered-female-body-in-shopping-cart-1093580981.html

New York City Resident Discovers Dismembered Female Body in Shopping Cart

New York City Resident Discovers Dismembered Female Body in Shopping Cart

A resident of New York City has been left in shock after he discovered a dismembered female body in a shopping cart, local media reported. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the man stumbled upon a shopping cart between Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.He then started pushing the cart before looking into a shopping bag that was inside of it. What he saw left him terrified – a torso without a head and limbs. According to a NYPD spokesman, the body belongs to an adult woman, who has not been identified.Forensic teams are now working to establish the cause of her death as the torso did not appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds. Police searched the area as well as other districts in order to find other body parts, but didn't find anything. Officers are now examining footage recorded by CCTV cameras hoping to find the perpetrator.The news has terrified local residents, who said they no longer feel safe in the city that never sleeps."Jesus Christ, nowadays anyone is not safe here anymore, I don't know what to do because I work around the corner", Violet Rodriguez told the network.Sung Hong, the owner of a pawnshop near where the body was discovered, said the news of the incident made him even more anxious about the problem of crime in New York CityCrime rates have sharply risen across the United States in the past two years. Last month, the NYPD said that crime rose by nearly 60 percent as compared to the same period last year. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old man assaulted seven Asian women in the city, while four people, including three teenagers were stabbed on the subway.

