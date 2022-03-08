LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready For Dialogue With Putin - Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

German Chancellor: No Fighter Jets Will Be Sent to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would continue financial support for Ukraine, but "no fighter jets" would be delivered.



"We have organized support, as you know, it is about financial assistance that we started many years ago to strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian economy. We have continued this now in a crisis, there is a lot of financial support, we have launched humanitarian efforts, provided all possible military supplies, and as you know, a separate weapon that we informed about. In addition, we must decide very precisely what exactly we are doing, obviously, no fighters jets belong to this," the chancellor said at a briefing in Berlin when asked whether Berlin supported the delivery of MiG-29 fighters from Poland to Ukraine, and whether they were ready to provide a military base in Ramstein for this.