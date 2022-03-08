International
LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready For Dialogue With Putin - Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office
LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready For Dialogue With Putin - Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office
The Biden administration has rejected a proposal from the government of Poland to allow it to transfer old Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T23:59+0000
2022-03-09T15:06+0000
Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready For Dialogue With Putin - Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

23:59 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 09.03.2022)
The Biden administration has rejected a proposal from the government of Poland to allow it to transfer old Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Russian special operation is underway in the country.
Russia has declared a temporary ceasefire from 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from a number of cities in Ukraine, including from Kiev. Earlier, President Putin said that the special operation is going as planned.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, sparking fears that gasoline prices in the country would continue to rise. However, its European allies do not intend to follow Washington in banning Russian energy imports.
And US Undesecretary of State Victoria Nuland says that Washington is "pressing every country" that it speaks to try to get them to "match US and EU and allied sanctions" against Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
15:03 GMT 09.03.2022
Zelensky is Ready For Direct Talks With Putin, Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office Says
The official added that Kiev has addressed German Chancellor to help with organising the meeting between Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
15:00 GMT 09.03.2022
Abkhazia Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Donetsk People's Republic
14:58 GMT 09.03.2022
G7 Energy Ministers to Hold Emergency Meeting on 10 March
The energy ministers of the G7 countries will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday due to rising energy prices, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Earlier, Kwarteng said that the UK would stop importing Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. According to him, this transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports, which make up 8% of UK demand.
14:57 GMT 09.03.2022
German Chancellor: No Fighter Jets Will Be Sent to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would continue financial support for Ukraine, but "no fighter jets" would be delivered.

"We have organized support, as you know, it is about financial assistance that we started many years ago to strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian economy. We have continued this now in a crisis, there is a lot of financial support, we have launched humanitarian efforts, provided all possible military supplies, and as you know, a separate weapon that we informed about. In addition, we must decide very precisely what exactly we are doing, obviously, no fighters jets belong to this," the chancellor said at a briefing in Berlin when asked whether Berlin supported the delivery of MiG-29 fighters from Poland to Ukraine, and whether they were ready to provide a military base in Ramstein for this.
14:06 GMT 09.03.2022
Trudeau: Canada Sending Additional C$50Mln Worth of Defence Aid to Ukraine
Canada is sending an additional 50 million Canadian dollars ($39 million) worth of defence aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Today I can announce an additional 50 million dollars worth of equipment that we will be sending towards Ukraine to help out," Trudeau said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
14:04 GMT 09.03.2022
Ситуация под Мариуполем / Ситуация в Донецкой народной республике - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
Russian MoD: 90% of Ukraine's Military Airports Containing Majority of Its Air Force Knocked Out
14:03 GMT
14:02 GMT 09.03.2022
Flags of Russia, EU, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
In Economic War, Russia Has Every Right to Hit Back
13:57 GMT
13:19 GMT 09.03.2022
UK to Consider Delivering Starstreak MANPADS to Ukraine Free of Charge - Defence Minister
The United Kingdom is considering donation of Startstreak man portable anti-air missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.
"The donation of Starstreak high velocity man portable anti-air missiles [is considered]," Wallace told UK lawmakers, adding that the systems are "defensive."
13:11 GMT 09.03.2022
Berlin Can't Confirm Info About 1,000 German Citizens Allegedly Participating in Ukraine Hostilities
The German Interior Ministry said that Berlin could not confirm the information that about a thousand German citizens are participating in hostilities in Ukraine.

"I cannot confirm the figure of one thousand. Inside the Schengen zone, people move freely, they don’t register, there is no regular control at internal borders, including on the eastern direction, in the direction of Poland. We assume that these are Ukrainians or people with German-Ukrainian roots, we cannot indicate their number," the ministry's spokesman said, answering a relevant question at a briefing in Berlin.

He added that, according to the data of the German agencies, "very few left for Ukraine, less than 10 German right-wing extremists."
13:08 GMT 09.03.2022
Bloomberg: Germany Blocking Decision to Disconnect Russia's Sberbank From SWIFT
Germany has been blocking the decision to disconnect Russia's Sberbank from SWIFT and has expressed concern about the restriction of Russia's access to ports, Bloomberg reported.
12:56 GMT 09.03.2022
Head of Ukraine's Energoatom Admits That There Was Highly Enriched Uranium in Ukraine Until 2012
Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said on Wednesday that there was highly enriched uranium in Ukraine until 2012.

"All nuclear material, highly enriched uranium, which was once located at the sites of scientific institutions of the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology and the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, was transferred by Ukraine to Russia in March 2012 under the control of the IAEA," Kotin said in a video address.
12:50 GMT 09.03.2022
Georgia, Ukraine, Finland to Take Part in NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting on 16 March
Defense ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden will take part in a NATO meeting at the level of defense ministers on 16 March, NATO said on Wednesday,

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Wednesday 16 March 2022. Ministers will meet in person. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. The Ministers of Defence of Georgia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden, as well as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs And Security Policy, will take part," NATO said in a statement.
12:29 GMT 09.03.2022
US Ambassador in Moscow to American Citizens: Leave Russia Now or Think of Plan to Do Without Help of Embassy
US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Wednesday called on American citizens who are currently in Russia to leave the country immediately or think of a plan to do without the help of the embassy.

The diplomat told a briefing that the recommendation comes as the embassy can be closed.
11:28 GMT 09.03.2022
Russian, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Situation in Ukraine
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Sisi’s press office said.

"The presidents exchanged views on the events of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Egyptian leader stressed the importance of dialogue. Egypt supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at quickly resolving the crisis politically in order to prevent the situation from worsening," the office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Sisi also highly appreciated Russia’s efforts to ensure evacuation of Egyptians from Ukraine during his conversation with Putin, the office added.
11:25 GMT 09.03.2022
Yum! Brands Suspends 70 KFC Restaurants in Russia
"Yum! Brands is suspending KFC-owned restaurants in Russia and is finalising an agreement to suspend all Pizza Hut restaurant operations in Russia in partnership with its main franchisee. This action is based on our decision to suspend all restaurant investment and development in Russia and redirect all profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian purposes," the company said.
11:06 GMT 09.03.2022
Kamala Harris to Travel to Poland, Romania as Russia Continues Special Op in Ukraine
10:50 GMT 09.03.2022
Russian currency ruble on a graffiti in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
United States Engaged in De Facto Economic War Against Russia, Kremlin Says
10:48 GMT
10:41 GMT 09.03.2022
Canada to Send Shipment of Highly-Specialized Military Equipment to Ukraine - Trudeau
Canada plans to send another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday after his phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. We discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, too," Trudeau tweeted.
10:25 GMT 09.03.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry: Special Operation Does Not Include Occupation, Destruction of Statehood or Overthrow of Ukrainian Government
10:24 GMT 09.03.2022
New Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Target Over 100 Individuals, Borrell Says
New EU sanctions against Russia will target some 100 individuals, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We need to continue increasing pressure through the options that we have. Member states are working on a new package of sanctions that involves around a 100 people responsible at different levels of government more economic sanctions. I hope that this package will be adopted before the end of this session today," Borrell said.
