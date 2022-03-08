LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready For Dialogue With Putin - Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

Russia has declared a temporary ceasefire from 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from a number of cities in Ukraine, including from Kiev. Earlier, President Putin said that the special operation is going as planned.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, sparking fears that gasoline prices in the country would continue to rise. However, its European allies do not intend to follow Washington in banning Russian energy imports.
And US Undesecretary of State Victoria Nuland says that Washington is "pressing every country" that it speaks to try to get them to "match US and EU and allied sanctions" against Moscow.
