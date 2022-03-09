https://sputniknews.com/20220309/united-states-engaged-in-de-facto-economic-war-against-russia-kremlin-says-1093714894.html

United States Engaged in De Facto Economic War Against Russia, Kremlin Says

United States Engaged in De Facto Economic War Against Russia, Kremlin Says

Washington slapped a near total ban on Russian energy imports on Tuesday, and introduced over 240 new sanctions against Russian companies, businessmen...

America is waging an economic war against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Russia, the spokesman said, must do what it takes to "serve its interests" in the current situation to avoid losing in this economic confrontation.Peskov assured that Russia made preparations for Western sanctions in advance to minimise their impact.Characterizing the situation on global energy markets as "turbulent," the Kremlin spokesman said that Russia would has been remains and will continue to be "a reliable guarantor of energy security not only for the European continent, but for the world."Asked to comment on US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's testimony in the Senate Tuesday suggesting that the $10.5 billion Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline was a "hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea" that probably won't be revived, Peskov suggested that it was "significant that a high-ranking US diplomat is talking about this.""Of course Nord Stream 2 is metal, but it is ready for use," the spokesman said.Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that a rejection of Russian oil supplies - which account for about 10 percent of global consumption, could lead to disastrous consequences for the world energy market and cause prices to surge to $300 a barrel or more. OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo called on countries to avoid holding global energy markets "hostage" to their geopolitical disputes, and assured there was no shortage of physical oil on the world market.Oil and gas prices have surged dramatically in recent weeks, with Brent crude topping $125 a barrel for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday. A day earlier, Brent and WTI briefly topped $139 and $130 a barrel, their highest price since mid-2008. Natural gas prices have shot up during the same period, swinging wildly and briefly topping over 345 per megawatt-hour, equivalent in British thermal units to an oil price of $600 a barrel.US President Joe Biden ordered a total ban on the import of Russian oil and gas supplies on Tuesday, saying the step was being taken "to inflict further pain on [Vladimir] Putin." Biden admitted that the step would have "costs as well here in the United States," but suggested that "defending freedom has a cost."AAA reported Tuesday that US gasoline prices had reached a never-before-seen record high average of $4.17 per gallon.The United States and its European, Canadian, Australian and Japanese allies slapped Russian businesses, government officials and businesspeople with over 2,700 new sanctions after Russia's 21 February move to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent states, and Moscow's subsequent launch of an operation in Ukraine to demilitarise the country after a request for assistance from the DPR and LPR. Russia now has a grand total of 5,532 sanctions levied against it, far above the 3,616 in place against Iran, 2,608 against Syria, 2,077 against North Korea, 651 against Venezuela, 510 against Myanmar and 208 against Cuba. Droves of Western businesses and brands have also moved to pull out of the Russian market, prompting threats in the Duma that their property may be nationalised.

