https://sputniknews.com/20220307/russia-has-right-to-ban-pumping-of-gas-through-nord-stream-1-because-of-nord-stream-2---deputy-pm-1093668938.html

Russian Deputy PM Warns Moscow Could Ban Pupming of Gas to Europe Through Nord Stream 1

Russian Deputy PM Warns Moscow Could Ban Pupming of Gas to Europe Through Nord Stream 1

The United States and its EU allies have been discussing prospects of giving up imposrts of Russian oil recently, under the pretext of opposition to Russia's... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T20:06+0000

2022-03-07T20:06+0000

2022-03-07T21:00+0000

alexander novak

energy crisis

gas supplies

russia

ukraine

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093516179_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_3f11ed9e6cde4203c0a54c7c43df6070.jpg

Russia has the right to reciprocally close the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 because of the ban on Nord Stream 2, but does not do this, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.Russia provides 40% of gas consumption in Europe and has always been a reliable partner, Novak said, adding that Gazprom continues to fulfill contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe, fulfills the contract for transit through Ukraine by 100%.According to Novak, Moscow is concerned about market pressure and allegations of a possible embargo, since they heat the market and create uncertainties, resulting in significant harm to consumers. Russia is ready for Europe to give up Russian energy resources and understands where to redirect these supplies, but Europe will not be able to quickly replace Russian oil in its market, and European consumers will pay for it, Novak said.Giving up Russian oil would be disastrous for the global market, causing prices to surge to $300 a barrel or more, Novak said."Quick replacement of Russian oil on the European market is impossible, it will take more than one year, and it will be much more expensive for European consumers. In this scenario, they will be the main victims. European politicians should then honestly warn their citizens and consumers what they should expect, and that the prices at gas stations, for electricity, for heating will skyrocket," the deputy prime minister said.This increase in prices for consumers will affect other markets, including the US, he said.Europe Wants to Blame Russia for Own Failures in Energy PolicyEurope is trying to shift the blame for its own failures of its energy policy, which caused the rise in oil and gas prices, on Moscow, but Russia has nothing to do with the current rise in prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters."As a result, we are seeing a sharp increase in energy prices. I responsibly declare that Russia has nothing to do with the current rise in prices and volatility in the market," Novak added.The price of gas in Europe reached a new all-time high just below $3,900 per thousand cubic meters on Monday. The price of benchmark Brent crude topped $130 per barrel.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220307/berlin-may-face-problems-next-winter-if-energy-supplies-from-russia-axed--german-economy-minister-1093667766.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

alexander novak, energy crisis, gas supplies, russia, ukraine, europe