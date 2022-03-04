https://sputniknews.com/20220304/european-gas-futures-hit-historic-maximum-at-2287-per-1000-cubic-metres-1093591189.html
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
The price for European gas futures has been rising dramatically in the past few days amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
European gas futures have hit an all-time high at $2,287 per 1,000 cubic metres.
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
14:42 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 04.03.2022)
The price for European gas futures has been rising dramatically in the past few days amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
European gas futures have hit an all-time high at $2,287 per 1,000 cubic metres.