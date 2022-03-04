International
Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists, Russian MoD Says
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
The price for European gas futures has been rising dramatically in the past few days amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
European gas futures have hit an all-time high at $2,287 per 1,000 cubic metres.
European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres

14:42 GMT 04.03.2022
The price for European gas futures has been rising dramatically in the past few days amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
European gas futures have hit an all-time high at $2,287 per 1,000 cubic metres.
