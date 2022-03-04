https://sputniknews.com/20220304/european-gas-futures-hit-historic-maximum-at-2287-per-1000-cubic-metres-1093591189.html

European Gas Futures Hit Historic Maximum at $2,287 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres

The price for European gas futures has been rising dramatically in the past few days amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

European gas futures have hit an all-time high at $2,287 per 1,000 cubic metres.

gas, europe