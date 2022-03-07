International
Berlin May Face Problems Next Winter if Energy Supplies From Russia Axed – German Economy Minister
Berlin May Face Problems Next Winter if Energy Supplies From Russia Axed – German Economy Minister
Habeck also reportedly suggested that Germany’s coal-fired power plants be kept “in reserve just in case,” rather than being scrapped. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
germany
energy resources
supply
prospects
Robert Habeck, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has warned that the possible cessation of natural gas and coal supplies from Russia may pose a problem for Berlin next winter.Speaking on the ZDF show “Berlin Direkt,” Habeck said that, while Germany can weather spring and summer, he is “still a bit worried about the next winter.”As the media outlet notes, Habeck’s ministry is therefore examining the prospects of prolonging the service of Germany’s nuclear power plants being of any use in this situation.Habeck also cautioned against the use of lignite, or brown coal, describing it as “the most climate-damaging form of energy we have,” with the media outlet remarking that the conflict in Ukraine should not overshadow the climate crisis.At the same time, the minister suggested that coal-fired power plants be kept "in reserve, just in case," rather than being scrapped.The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month, with Germany halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline built to deliver Russian natural gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea.Following these developments, the price of March futures for gas in Europe skyrocketed, reaching surging beyond $3,600 per 1,000 cubic metres today, while Brent crude spiked to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
germany
Berlin May Face Problems Next Winter if Energy Supplies From Russia Axed – German Economy Minister

18:57 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 22:23 GMT 07.03.2022)
Andrei Dergalin
Habeck also reportedly suggested that Germany’s coal-fired power plants be kept “in reserve just in case,” rather than being scrapped.
Robert Habeck, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has warned that the possible cessation of natural gas and coal supplies from Russia may pose a problem for Berlin next winter.
Speaking on the ZDF show “Berlin Direkt,” Habeck said that, while Germany can weather spring and summer, he is “still a bit worried about the next winter.”
As the media outlet notes, Habeck’s ministry is therefore examining the prospects of prolonging the service of Germany’s nuclear power plants being of any use in this situation.
"From what we can see, that's not the case," the minister said.
Habeck also cautioned against the use of lignite, or brown coal, describing it as “the most climate-damaging form of energy we have,” with the media outlet remarking that the conflict in Ukraine should not overshadow the climate crisis.
At the same time, the minister suggested that coal-fired power plants be kept "in reserve, just in case," rather than being scrapped.
The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month, with Germany halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline built to deliver Russian natural gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea.
Following these developments, the price of March futures for gas in Europe skyrocketed, reaching surging beyond $3,600 per 1,000 cubic metres today, while Brent crude spiked to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
