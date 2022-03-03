https://sputniknews.com/20220303/man-utd-legend-roy-keane-hits-out-at-harry-kane-calls-him-part-of-the-problem-at-tottenham-1093554333.html

Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Hits Out at Harry Kane, Calls Him 'Part of the Problem' at Tottenham

Regarded as one of the top sides in English football, Tottenham's problems have only grown in the past few years. In fact, Spurs have now extended their... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Harry Kane, claiming that the Spurs talisman is "part of the problem" at Tottenham.The Irishman's stinging remarks came after Antonio Conte's side suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of relegation-bound Middlesbrough during the weekend.Their shock loss drove them out of the prestigious domestic tournament, the FA Cup.Although Kane has scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions for the North Londoners, Keane is of the view that the England captain needs to do more for his team."I'm on about last night. It's not all down to Harry Kane. No, it's not. But if he is your main striker and he's your top guy? He's still got to do more, he's got to lead them. He doesn't lead them that well," the 50-year-old former footballer added.Keane's criticism of Kane comes against the backdrop of rising speculation that the 28-year-old superstar could end his association with his boyhood club this summer. He has often stated his desire to win silverware to enhance his growing status in football.Last year, it looked as though he was on his way to Manchester City, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy scuttled his move to the Etihad, rejecting several offers from the reigning English champions.But forbidding him to leave at the end of the 2021-22 season would not be easy for Conte et al, especially when Tottenham are already out of the race for the Premier League.Even qualification for next year's Champions League is looking unlikely as they are languishing in seventh spot in the table right now.

