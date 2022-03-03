International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/man-utd-legend-roy-keane-hits-out-at-harry-kane-calls-him-part-of-the-problem-at-tottenham-1093554333.html
Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Hits Out at Harry Kane, Calls Him 'Part of the Problem' at Tottenham
Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Hits Out at Harry Kane, Calls Him 'Part of the Problem' at Tottenham
Regarded as one of the top sides in English football, Tottenham's problems have only grown in the past few years. In fact, Spurs have now extended their... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T15:14+0000
2022-03-03T15:14+0000
sport
sport
sport
tottenham
tottenham hotspur
tottenham hotspur
harry kane
antonio conte
premier league
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093555801_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_eaeeb72f869c021a7f419f8c9896e7b2.jpg
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Harry Kane, claiming that the Spurs talisman is "part of the problem" at Tottenham.The Irishman's stinging remarks came after Antonio Conte's side suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of relegation-bound Middlesbrough during the weekend.Their shock loss drove them out of the prestigious domestic tournament, the FA Cup.Although Kane has scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions for the North Londoners, Keane is of the view that the England captain needs to do more for his team."I'm on about last night. It's not all down to Harry Kane. No, it's not. But if he is your main striker and he's your top guy? He's still got to do more, he's got to lead them. He doesn't lead them that well," the 50-year-old former footballer added.Keane's criticism of Kane comes against the backdrop of rising speculation that the 28-year-old superstar could end his association with his boyhood club this summer. He has often stated his desire to win silverware to enhance his growing status in football.Last year, it looked as though he was on his way to Manchester City, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy scuttled his move to the Etihad, rejecting several offers from the reigning English champions.But forbidding him to leave at the end of the 2021-22 season would not be easy for Conte et al, especially when Tottenham are already out of the race for the Premier League.Even qualification for next year's Champions League is looking unlikely as they are languishing in seventh spot in the table right now.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093555801_122:0:2789:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_715e3853bbeee50f2207e1505c98a50a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, tottenham hotspur, harry kane, antonio conte, premier league, premier league, english premier league, sputnik, manchester united, footballer, ex-footballer, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, competition, tournament, race, race

Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Hits Out at Harry Kane, Calls Him 'Part of the Problem' at Tottenham

15:14 GMT 03.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / NICK POTTSFormer Ireland player Roy Keane, working for television, looks on during the international friendly football match between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in north London on November 12, 2020
Former Ireland player Roy Keane, working for television, looks on during the international friendly football match between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in north London on November 12, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / NICK POTTS
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Regarded as one of the top sides in English football, Tottenham's problems have only grown in the past few years. In fact, Spurs have now extended their title-less streak to 14 years with their last trophy coming back in 2008 - the year they won the Carabao Cup over Chelsea, beating the Blues 2-1 in the final.
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Harry Kane, claiming that the Spurs talisman is "part of the problem" at Tottenham.
The Irishman's stinging remarks came after Antonio Conte's side suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of relegation-bound Middlesbrough during the weekend.
Their shock loss drove them out of the prestigious domestic tournament, the FA Cup.
Although Kane has scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions for the North Londoners, Keane is of the view that the England captain needs to do more for his team.
"He is part of the problem, he's on the pitch, he needs to do more," Keane said on television network ITV.
"I'm on about last night. It's not all down to Harry Kane. No, it's not. But if he is your main striker and he's your top guy? He's still got to do more, he's got to lead them. He doesn't lead them that well," the 50-year-old former footballer added.
Keane's criticism of Kane comes against the backdrop of rising speculation that the 28-year-old superstar could end his association with his boyhood club this summer. He has often stated his desire to win silverware to enhance his growing status in football.
Last year, it looked as though he was on his way to Manchester City, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy scuttled his move to the Etihad, rejecting several offers from the reigning English champions.
But forbidding him to leave at the end of the 2021-22 season would not be easy for Conte et al, especially when Tottenham are already out of the race for the Premier League.
Even qualification for next year's Champions League is looking unlikely as they are languishing in seventh spot in the table right now.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала