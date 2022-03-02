https://sputniknews.com/20220302/a-shame-disappointing-england-great--ex-spurs-star-blast-tottenham-after-shock-fa-cup-defeat-1093512234.html

'A Shame, Disappointing': England Great & Ex-Spurs Star Blast Tottenham After Shock FA Cup Defeat

'A Shame, Disappointing': England Great & Ex-Spurs Star Blast Tottenham After Shock FA Cup Defeat

Like Man United, Tottenham are the second top English side struggling big time, with nothing going in their favour at the moment. On Tuesday, the North... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T09:52+0000

2022-03-02T09:52+0000

2022-03-02T09:52+0000

sport

sport

sport

tottenham

tottenham hotspur

tottenham hotspur

antonio conte

defeat

loss

upset

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093513008_0:258:3072:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ff50f0f15321490bc2efebbe17dea2.jpg

England legend Alan Shearer and former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe have ripped into Tottenham's "disappointing" performance against relegation-bound Middlesbrough after Antonio Conte's side failed to prevent them from causing a huge upset at Riverside Stadium.England international Defoe echoed the same sentiments, accusing Tottenham's players of not showing any kind of urgency in their approach during the game.According to him, it was Wilder's boys who put their foot on the accelerator while the Spurs stars appeared out of sorts in the match.With his 107th minute strike, teenage sensation Josh Coburn became a member of the Boro folklore as he powered the minnows to a stunning 1-0 triumph in extra time. Spurs became the second top side to lose to Chris Wilder's team this season after sending Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils out of the competition in the previous round.Throughout the encounter, the Championship outfit dominated the proceedings and in the end, proved too good for Spurs.On the other hand, their victory also ensured that Spurs will go trophy-less this term, extending their drought to 14 years. Their last silverware was the Carabao Cup in 2008.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, tottenham hotspur, antonio conte, defeat, loss, upset, sputnik, trophy, football, football, football, football, match, football match, football team, football club, manchester united, harry kane