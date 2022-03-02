https://sputniknews.com/20220302/a-shame-disappointing-england-great--ex-spurs-star-blast-tottenham-after-shock-fa-cup-defeat-1093512234.html
'A Shame, Disappointing': England Great & Ex-Spurs Star Blast Tottenham After Shock FA Cup Defeat
'A Shame, Disappointing': England Great & Ex-Spurs Star Blast Tottenham After Shock FA Cup Defeat
Like Man United, Tottenham are the second top English side struggling big time, with nothing going in their favour at the moment. On Tuesday, the North... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T09:52+0000
2022-03-02T09:52+0000
2022-03-02T09:52+0000
sport
sport
sport
tottenham
tottenham hotspur
tottenham hotspur
antonio conte
defeat
loss
upset
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093513008_0:258:3072:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ff50f0f15321490bc2efebbe17dea2.jpg
England legend Alan Shearer and former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe have ripped into Tottenham's "disappointing" performance against relegation-bound Middlesbrough after Antonio Conte's side failed to prevent them from causing a huge upset at Riverside Stadium.England international Defoe echoed the same sentiments, accusing Tottenham's players of not showing any kind of urgency in their approach during the game.According to him, it was Wilder's boys who put their foot on the accelerator while the Spurs stars appeared out of sorts in the match.With his 107th minute strike, teenage sensation Josh Coburn became a member of the Boro folklore as he powered the minnows to a stunning 1-0 triumph in extra time. Spurs became the second top side to lose to Chris Wilder's team this season after sending Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils out of the competition in the previous round.Throughout the encounter, the Championship outfit dominated the proceedings and in the end, proved too good for Spurs.On the other hand, their victory also ensured that Spurs will go trophy-less this term, extending their drought to 14 years. Their last silverware was the Carabao Cup in 2008.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093513008_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3975ec7e972de28f9c59c3114233afc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, tottenham hotspur, antonio conte, defeat, loss, upset, sputnik, trophy, football, football, football, football, match, football match, football team, football club, manchester united, harry kane
'A Shame, Disappointing': England Great & Ex-Spurs Star Blast Tottenham After Shock FA Cup Defeat
Subscribe
Like Man United, Tottenham are the second top English side struggling big time, with nothing going in their favour at the moment. On Tuesday, the North Londoners experienced yet another embarrassing result as they made a fifth round exit from the prestigious domestic tournament, the FA Cup.
England legend Alan Shearer
and former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe have ripped into Tottenham's "disappointing" performance against relegation-bound Middlesbrough after Antonio Conte's side failed to prevent them from causing a huge upset at Riverside Stadium.
"This was no fluke", Shearer said on the BBC. "Spurs were so flaky, typical Tottenham". "What a night for Middlesbrough and their fans, he (Wilder) was up for it, the players were up for it, it's a shame the Tottenham players weren't up for it. Typical Tottenham, Middlesbrough thoroughly deserved to be in the quarterfinals", he said.
England international Defoe echoed the same sentiments, accusing Tottenham's players of not showing any kind of urgency in their approach during the game.
According to him, it was Wilder's boys who put their foot on the accelerator while the Spurs stars appeared out of sorts in the match.
"This is massively disappointing from a Tottenham point of view", Defoe said. "No disrespect to Middlesbrough, you expect Tottenham to come here and dominate. Middlesbrough played with urgency and got stronger and stronger. Their younger players came on and made an impact".
With his 107th minute strike, teenage sensation Josh Coburn became a member of the Boro folklore as he powered the minnows to a stunning 1-0 triumph in extra time.
Spurs
became the second top side to lose to Chris Wilder's team this season after sending Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils out of the competition in the previous round.
Throughout the encounter, the Championship outfit dominated the proceedings and in the end, proved too good for Spurs.
On the other hand, their victory also ensured that Spurs will go trophy-less this term, extending their drought to 14 years.
Their last silverware was the Carabao Cup in 2008.