A regional internet provider in Kazakhstan has turned off the broadcasting of Russian TV channels due to “their position on the coverage of the situation in Ukraine”.The company "Remstroyservis" - a provider from the city of Shakhtinsk in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan - announced that it had suspended broadcasting of Russian federal television channels.
Regional Internet Provider in Kazakhstan Shuts Down Russian TV Channels Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine
08:57 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 28.02.2022)
Russia is conducting a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine in answer to calls from Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in countering aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has underscored it has no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory, yet many foreign countries have accused it of invading the neighbouring country.
A regional internet provider in Kazakhstan has turned off the broadcasting of Russian TV channels due to "their position on the coverage of the situation in Ukraine".
”.
The company "Remstroyservis" - a provider from the city of Shakhtinsk in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan - announced that it had suspended broadcasting of Russian federal television channels.
"On all Russian, so-called" federal "channels, we have temporarily switched on the broadcasting of the Khabar 24 (formerly 24KZ) channel (Kazakhstan's state television channel)," Remstroyservis said in a Telegram message.