International
BREAKING: Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/regional-internet-provider-in-kazakhstan-shuts-down-russian-tv-channels-amid-moscows-op-in-ukraine-1093441574.html
Regional Internet Provider in Kazakhstan Shuts Down Russian TV Channels Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine
Regional Internet Provider in Kazakhstan Shuts Down Russian TV Channels Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine
Russia is conducting a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine in answer to calls from Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T08:57+0000
2022-02-28T09:18+0000
ukraine
russia
kazakhstan
situation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105693/55/1056935550_0:0:3258:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdb8116dc5b71a5becfe73b08a54ca3.jpg
A regional internet provider in Kazakhstan has turned off the broadcasting of Russian TV channels due to “their position on the coverage of the situation in Ukraine”.The company "Remstroyservis" - a provider from the city of Shakhtinsk in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan - announced that it had suspended broadcasting of Russian federal television channels.
ukraine
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105693/55/1056935550_432:0:3163:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87bb6a231e663741ebdb47bddc4a859a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, kazakhstan

Regional Internet Provider in Kazakhstan Shuts Down Russian TV Channels Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine

08:57 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 28.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankOstankino Television Technical Center displaying a Channel One banner.
Ostankino Television Technical Center displaying a Channel One banner. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Russia is conducting a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine in answer to calls from Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in countering aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has underscored it has no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory, yet many foreign countries have accused it of invading the neighbouring country.
A regional internet provider in Kazakhstan has turned off the broadcasting of Russian TV channels due to “their position on the coverage of the situation in Ukraine”.
The company "Remstroyservis" - a provider from the city of Shakhtinsk in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan - announced that it had suspended broadcasting of Russian federal television channels.
"On all Russian, so-called" federal "channels, we have temporarily switched on the broadcasting of the Khabar 24 (formerly 24KZ) channel (Kazakhstan's state television channel)," Remstroyservis said in a Telegram message.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала