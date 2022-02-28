https://sputniknews.com/20220228/regional-internet-provider-in-kazakhstan-shuts-down-russian-tv-channels-amid-moscows-op-in-ukraine-1093441574.html

Regional Internet Provider in Kazakhstan Shuts Down Russian TV Channels Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine

A regional internet provider in Kazakhstan has turned off the broadcasting of Russian TV channels due to “their position on the coverage of the situation in Ukraine”.The company "Remstroyservis" - a provider from the city of Shakhtinsk in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan - announced that it had suspended broadcasting of Russian federal television channels.

