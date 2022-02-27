LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Held on Belarusian-Polish Border

Russian Foreign Ministry: Germany's Decision to Supply Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Calls on Ghosts of Not Cold, But Hot War

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Berlin's decision to supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainian authorities, saying that German weapons will again be directed against the Russians.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany had approved the supply of weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, on the same day, the chancellor noted that the post-war reconciliation of Germany and Russia remained an important chapter in the common history, and a new rejection between the countries cannot be allowed.

"Nothing is new under the Sun. Again, as many times in history, the weapons that came from German soil will be directed against Russian soldiers," Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said that the weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine could become the prey of neo-Nazis, terrorists and marauders.

"In recent days, we have witnessed repeated statements by the German side about the start of deliveries of military weapons to Ukraine [in particular, we are talking about 1,000 portable anti-tank missiles, 500 portable anti-aircraft missile systems Stinger, permission for a number of third countries to transfer German-made weapons to Kiev], which runs counter to the balanced line previously pursued by Berlin on this issue," Zakharova said.

"By this decision, Germany is calling on the ghosts of not a cold war, but the most 'hot' war," she said.

"Too many sad associations are caused by the prospect of further 'military' pumping of Kiev from Berlin, which, moreover, apparently does not realize that in the current situation, the weapons supplied on Ukrainian territory can easily become the prey of neo-Nazis, terrorists and marauders," she said.