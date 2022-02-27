International
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/live-updates-talks-between-russian--ukraine-wont-start-anytime-soon-source-says-1093429625.html
LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Held on Belarusian-Polish Border
LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Held on Belarusian-Polish Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-27T19:55+0000
2022-02-28T19:13+0000
updates
russia
ukraine
operation
talks
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093447533_0:56:3442:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_8b2aa36ecac6d41313a310021c870fdd.jpg
russia
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093447533_357:0:3086:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5c27f64f03cf7e4c1ff6b1ec4177d25c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
updates, russia, ukraine, operation, talks, belarus, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Held on Belarusian-Polish Border

19:55 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 28.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. Russian servicemen are expected to leave the country after the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not yet begun and will not begin soon, a source close to the matter told Sputnik late on Sunda.
The meeting place was changed at the request of the Ukrainian side, the source noted. Another source said that the Ukrainian delegation, which will consist of about five people, is still on its way to the site.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
19:13 GMT 28.02.2022
Turkey Informs All Black Sea, Non-Black Sea States It Will Not Allow Warships to Pass Through the Straits, In Accordance With Montreux Convention
18:51 GMT 28.02.2022
Twitter to Label Share Links to Russian State-Affiliated Media Websites
The Social media company Twitter is planning to introduce special labeling system for share links associated with Russian state-affiliated media websites in the coming week, Site Integrity at Twitter hea Yoel Roth said on Monday.
“Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter. We’ll roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks,” Roth said in a tweet.
The new labels will say - “This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website” - and will be placed on top of a link in a tweet.
18:42 GMT 28.02.2022
Biden Concludes Call With US Allies on Russia After Over 1 Hour
President Joe Biden began his scheduled call with US allies to discuss Russia’s ongoing special operation in Ukraine shortly after 11:30 a.m. EST and concluded it before 1:00 p.m., the White House said on Monday.
"President Biden’s call with Allies and partners to discuss Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine began at 11:32 EST," the White House said in a pool report. "President Biden’s secure call with Allies and partners concluded at 12:54 EST."
Participants of the call included NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and others, the White House said.
18:33 GMT 28.02.2022
Moldova Will Not Support Western Sanctions Against Russia, Foreign Minister Says
18:23 GMT 28.02.2022
Colombia Denies Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine
Colombian President Ivan Duque dismissed on Monday local media reports about alleged plans of Colombia to send armed forces to Ukraine during Russia's military operation in the country.
"Colombia is not currently making any assessments of the possibility of sending troops to engage in confrontation with any country," Duque told Colombian radio station La FM, commenting on media speculations.
At the same time, the president stressed that Bogota will support "total rejection of unjustified aggression" in multilateral organizations, especially within the emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly taking place on Monday.
Duque promised to join "all multilateral platforms to achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory," especially given the fact that Colombia is the only Latin American associate member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
18:18 GMT 28.02.2022
French Foreign Minister Announces Transfer of French Embassy From Kiev to Lvov
18:17 GMT 28.02.2022
NASDAQ Temporarily Halted Trading in Russian Stocks After Sanctions on Moscow
The US technology stocks exchange Nasdaq has temporarily halted trading in Russian stocks following the sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, exchange spokesman Peter Gau said Monday.
"The Trade Halts are [for the[ companies listed below," Gau said in an email to Sputnik that listed six stocks altogether.
The affected stocks were two issues of Nexters Inc, with the tickers GDEVW and GDEV; HeadHunter Group PLC ADS (HHR); Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON); QIWI plc ADR (QIWI) and Yandex N.V. (YNDX).
18:16 GMT 28.02.2022
WATCH: EU Energy Ministers Discuss Plans for Energy Supply Amid Ukraine Conflict
© Ruptly
18:03 GMT 28.02.2022
Russian Consulate in Iceland Attacked by Activist Protesting Ukraine Operation, Ambassador Says
The Russian consulate in Iceland was attacked by a protester and diplomats have been receiving insults and threats amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Reykjavik Mikhail Noskov said on Monday.
"Unfriendly acts are taking place indeed. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation… two rallies have taken place… in front of the building of the consular section of the embassy. In general, they took place without violating public order... However, after the rally, one of the citizens with mental health problems stayed and... broke down our gate... then tried to knock down a camera," the ambassador told the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
According to Noskov, the individual was arrested and brought to a police station.
"We have been constantly receiving both insults and threats sent to the embassy's e-mail. They call on the phone, they spit online," the ambassador added.
17:51 GMT 28.02.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry: Germany's Decision to Supply Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Calls on Ghosts of Not Cold, But Hot War
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Berlin's decision to supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainian authorities, saying that German weapons will again be directed against the Russians.
On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany had approved the supply of weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, on the same day, the chancellor noted that the post-war reconciliation of Germany and Russia remained an important chapter in the common history, and a new rejection between the countries cannot be allowed.
"Nothing is new under the Sun. Again, as many times in history, the weapons that came from German soil will be directed against Russian soldiers," Zakharova said in a statement.
Zakharova said that the weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine could become the prey of neo-Nazis, terrorists and marauders.
"In recent days, we have witnessed repeated statements by the German side about the start of deliveries of military weapons to Ukraine [in particular, we are talking about 1,000 portable anti-tank missiles, 500 portable anti-aircraft missile systems Stinger, permission for a number of third countries to transfer German-made weapons to Kiev], which runs counter to the balanced line previously pursued by Berlin on this issue," Zakharova said.
"By this decision, Germany is calling on the ghosts of not a cold war, but the most 'hot' war," she said.
"Too many sad associations are caused by the prospect of further 'military' pumping of Kiev from Berlin, which, moreover, apparently does not realize that in the current situation, the weapons supplied on Ukrainian territory can easily become the prey of neo-Nazis, terrorists and marauders," she said.
17:48 GMT 28.02.2022
Disinformation About Russian Operation in Ukraine Spread From Poland - Russian Senator
Poland is the center of disinformation that is being spread about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and the United States distributes these "fake news" through its propaganda system, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, Andrey Klimov, said on Monday.
The main center of disinformation "is located on the territory of Poland, where the US special services create quite numerous brigades of fake-news creators, the so-called ‘bloggers',” Klimov told journalists.
Disinformation is aimed at discrediting the leadership of Russia and its military personnel, and spreading panic in the society, Klimov added.
17:46 GMT 28.02.2022
Norway Will Send Weapons to Ukraine, Gov't Says
17:38 GMT 28.02.2022
Defence Ministry: Russian Armed Forces Hit 1,146 Objects of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Since Beginning of Military Operation
17:37 GMT 28.02.2022
FIFA, UEFA Suspend Russian Teams, Clubs From Participation in All Competitions
"Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement read.
UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
17:36 GMT 28.02.2022
UK Regulator Ofcom Launches 15 Investigations Into RT News Programmes
17:28 GMT 28.02.2022
Next Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Held on Belarusian-Polish Border
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine agreed at a negotiation on Monday to hold a new round of talks on the Belarusian-Polish border in the next few days, the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said.
"The most important thing is that [we] have agreed to continue the negotiation process, and the next meeting will take place in the next few days on the Polish-Belarusian border. There is such an agreement," the Medinsky told reporters.
Before the next talks, each delegation will discuss the negotiating positions with the leadership of their country, the Russian negotiator said.
"[We] found several points on which you can forecast common positions," Medinsky added.
17:18 GMT 28.02.2022
WATCH: Members of Russian and Ukrainian Delegations Speak to Press After Talks in Belarus
© Ruptly
17:16 GMT 28.02.2022
Zelensky Signs Formal Request for Ukraine to Join EU
Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union amid Russia's military operation, the Ukrainian parliament said on Monday.
"Zelensky has signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union," the parliament said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky appealed to the EU with a call to "stop the long-term discussions" and urgently accept the country into the union. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, commenting on Ukraine's appeal, that joining the EU requires deep transformational process and it cannot be implemented just in a few months.
17:15 GMT 28.02.2022
Ukrainian Lawmakers Want UN to Deploy Peacekeepers - Parliament Head
Factions of the Ukrainian parliament are unanimous in their backing of the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Monday.
"To immediately deploy a UN peacekeeping operation in the territory of Ukraine upon a decision of the UN Security Council," Stefanchuk said in a statement posted by the Ukrainian parliament on Telegram.
The statement was supported by all leaders of parliamentary factions and groups at a council on Monday, the parliament said.
16:53 GMT 28.02.2022
Guterres Calls Russian Decision to Put Nuclear Forces on High Alert 'Chilling Development'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a UN General Assembly emergency session on Monday called Russia’s decision to put nuclear forces on high alert a "chilling development."
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty.
“We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all,” Guterres said. “Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert. This is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала