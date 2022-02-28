https://sputniknews.com/20220228/myanmar-supports-russian-actions-with-respect-to-ukraine-1093435534.html

Myanmar Supports Russian Actions in Ukraine

Myanmar Supports Russian Actions in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Myanmar supports Russian actions with respect to Ukraine, including Moscow’s special military operation, and maintains that Russia has the... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

"First, in my opinion, in the situation with Ukraine, Russia is taking the necessary actions to preserve and strengthen its own sovereignty. Second, Russia, as a great power, ensures the balance of world forces, which allows maintaining world peace," Zaw Min Tun said.He expressed hope that Russia will be able to unroot "modern colonialism", pointing out that the US is moving closer to the Russian borders in order to undermine Russia’s sovereignty.He emphasised that the actions of the Russian leadership are aimed at protecting national interests and demonstrate the unity of the Russian people.Zaw Min Tun recalled how Western countries had financed opposition forces in Myanmar and said that the current Ukraine crisis was caused by US unwillingness to provide Russia with security guarantees.On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territory. However, despite this fact, many foreign countries accused Russia of invading the neighbouring country and violating its territorial integrity, and pledged to provide Kiev with additional military assistance to fight the Russian armed forces.

