UK Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Central Bank of Russia

Earlier, the UK announced sanctions measures aimed at "imposing severe consequences on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy" over Moscow's... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

The UK government has announced it intends to take further restrictive economic measures against Moscow over the developments in Ukraine by targeting the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR).The move, announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in coordination with the Governor of the Bank of England, is taken "in concert with the US and the European Union", says the statement. It is implemented in order to prevent the CBR from "deploying its foreign reserves in ways that undermine the impact of sanctions imposed by us and our allies, and to undercut its ability to engage in foreign exchange transactions to support the Russian rouble."The UK Government has emphasised that it will ensure necessary steps to bring into effect "restrictions to prohibit any UK natural or legal persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. The UK Government intends to make further related designations this week, working alongside our international partners."The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey added that the bank continued to "take any and all actions needed" to support the British government’s response to the "Russian invasion of Ukraine."The new UK sanctions include:The UK government said that its announced package of sanctions was “the strongest” that the country had ever enacted against Russia.Sanctions were touted as set to “devastate Russia’s economy”, by directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Furthermore, over 100 companies in Russia’s banking and defence sector and individual businessmen are being slapped with “sanctions worth 100s of billions of pounds, asset freezes and travel bans.” The sanctions include asset freezes on VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, and state company Rostec. As part of the earlier measures announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain banned Aeroflot and all other Russian commercial and private jets from its airspace.The statement released on Monday added that the UK was working “in lock step with allies to go further and exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system.”The UK government added that sanctions would also shortly be implemented on 571 members of the Duma and Federation council who sanctioned the special operation in Ukraine.Earlier, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) amid intensified shelling of their territory by Kiev's forces. Moscow proceeded to launch a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a request for assistance from DPR and LPR, with the goal of neutralising Ukraine's military capacity with precision strikes.Russian President Vladimir Putin said the goal of the special operation was to protect the Donbass republics after the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry repeatedly stressed that armed forces won't attack any cities or civilian infrastructure and will be only aim at the Ukrainian military's targets.

