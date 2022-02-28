https://sputniknews.com/20220228/cristiano-ronaldo-114mln-poorer-as-man-utd-star-sells-new-york-apartment-for-a-loss-1093452405.html

Cristiano Ronaldo $11.4Mln Poorer as Man Utd Star Sells New York Apartment For A Loss

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have been struggling both on and off the field. The legendary footballer has only managed to score one... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has become poorer by a whopping $11.4 million after he was forced to sell his nine-bedroom apartment in New York's Trump Tower at a lower price than expected.Ronaldo purchased the flat for the vast amount of $18.5Mln in 2015, but had to sell it for a mere $7.1Mln last November, according to Spain's business news outlet Expansion. The former Real Madrid frontman had first listed the property on the market in 2019 with an asking price of $9Mln. However, he couldn't find a buyer for the luxury pad and was forced to slash its price. Ronaldo, who according to Forbes magazine is the richest footballer on Earth and the first billionaire in the sport, has a large portfolio of properties across Europe and North America.According to Spanish website Marca, CR7 owns houses in Madrid, Lisbon, Madeira, Marbella, Turin and a riverside estate in the resort town of Geres in northern Portugal.

