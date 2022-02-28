International
Cristiano Ronaldo $11.4Mln Poorer as Man Utd Star Sells New York Apartment For A Loss
Cristiano Ronaldo $11.4Mln Poorer as Man Utd Star Sells New York Apartment For A Loss
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have been struggling both on and off the field. The legendary footballer has only managed to score one... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has become poorer by a whopping $11.4 million after he was forced to sell his nine-bedroom apartment in New York's Trump Tower at a lower price than expected.Ronaldo purchased the flat for the vast amount of $18.5Mln in 2015, but had to sell it for a mere $7.1Mln last November, according to Spain's business news outlet Expansion. The former Real Madrid frontman had first listed the property on the market in 2019 with an asking price of $9Mln. However, he couldn't find a buyer for the luxury pad and was forced to slash its price. Ronaldo, who according to Forbes magazine is the richest footballer on Earth and the first billionaire in the sport, has a large portfolio of properties across Europe and North America.According to Spanish website Marca, CR7 owns houses in Madrid, Lisbon, Madeira, Marbella, Turin and a riverside estate in the resort town of Geres in northern Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo $11.4Mln Poorer as Man Utd Star Sells New York Apartment For A Loss

15:51 GMT 28.02.2022
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 26, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance to score
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 26, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance to score - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© REUTERS / CRAIG BROUGH
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have been struggling both on and off the field. The legendary footballer has only managed to score one solitary goal in the past 10 matches across competitions for the iconic English side and has now taken a hit of more than $11 million on a property in the United States.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has become poorer by a whopping $11.4 million after he was forced to sell his nine-bedroom apartment in New York's Trump Tower at a lower price than expected.
Ronaldo purchased the flat for the vast amount of $18.5Mln in 2015, but had to sell it for a mere $7.1Mln last November, according to Spain's business news outlet Expansion.
The former Real Madrid frontman had first listed the property on the market in 2019 with an asking price of $9Mln. However, he couldn't find a buyer for the luxury pad and was forced to slash its price.
Ronaldo, who according to Forbes magazine is the richest footballer on Earth and the first billionaire in the sport, has a large portfolio of properties across Europe and North America.
According to Spanish website Marca, CR7 owns houses in Madrid, Lisbon, Madeira, Marbella, Turin and a riverside estate in the resort town of Geres in northern Portugal.
