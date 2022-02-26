International
'Numbers Speak For Themselves, I'm Very Good': Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Another Dig at Haters
'Numbers Speak For Themselves, I'm Very Good': Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Another Dig at Haters
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only man in football to have scored over 800 goals and also holds the record on the international stage with 115 strikes. But his... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has again taken aim at his critics, claiming that he still deserves to be regarded alongside the best footballers on the planet. While CR7 has come under a barrage of criticism from journos, fans, and former players, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, he's still United's leading scorer this season with 15 strikes in 30 appearances across all competitions. In fact, he's the only Red Devil to hit double digits this term. "I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves," said Ronaldo. "I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there."CR7's immediate goal, however, is to ensure that United remain in the top four of the Premier League to ensure Champions League football next season. United currently sit fourth in the Prem with 46 points but Arsenal are nipping at their heels with 45 and two games in hand. Ralf Rangnick's men host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.
'Numbers Speak For Themselves, I'm Very Good': Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Another Dig at Haters

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only man in football to have scored over 800 goals and also holds the record on the international stage with 115 strikes. But his recent performances at Man United haven't gone down well with his critics who are now blaming him for the iconic club's current slump.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has again taken aim at his critics, claiming that he still deserves to be regarded alongside the best footballers on the planet.
While CR7 has come under a barrage of criticism from journos, fans, and former players, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, he's still United's leading scorer this season with 15 strikes in 30 appearances across all competitions. In fact, he's the only Red Devil to hit double digits this term.
"I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves," said Ronaldo. "I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there."
"The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all. That's why I'm very happy with my form. I'm still scoring goals, helping people, both in the national team and at Manchester United, and that's why I want to continue like this," he added.
CR7's immediate goal, however, is to ensure that United remain in the top four of the Premier League to ensure Champions League football next season.
United currently sit fourth in the Prem with 46 points but Arsenal are nipping at their heels with 45 and two games in hand.
Ralf Rangnick's men host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.
