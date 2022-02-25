https://sputniknews.com/20220225/west-defends-ukrainian-regime-turning-blind-eye-to-its-war-crimes-lavrov-says-1093361118.html
West Turned Blind Eye to War Crimes by the Kiev Regime, 'Genocide' in Ukraine, Lavrov Says
West Turned Blind Eye to War Crimes by the Kiev Regime, 'Genocide' in Ukraine, Lavrov Says
Moscow has repeatedly urged Western nations to pressure Kiev to stop the shelling of the Donbass republics, which they have been reporting for over a week now... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
West Turned Blind Eye to War Crimes by the Kiev Regime, 'Genocide' in Ukraine, Lavrov Says
Moscow has repeatedly urged Western nations to pressure Kiev to stop the shelling of the Donbass republics, which they have been reporting for over a week now. The Kremlin has also condemned the West's failure to convince Ukrainian leaders to fulfill the Minsk agreements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has condemned the West for their unwavering defence of the Ukrainian regime and turning a blind eye to its war crimes against civilians in the country's east.
"They have been turning a blind eye to war crimes against the civilian population, to the murders of women, children, the elderly, to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and silently encouraging the rapid emergence of neo-Nazism and Russophobia [in Ukraine], which ultimately plunged the country into its current tragic state", Lavrov said.
The foreign minister went on to slam the West for "unanimously" denying the obvious fact that a "genocide" was taking place in Ukraine, where Kiev's forces have been waging a war against and killing the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
Lavrov added that Russia could not remain indifferent to the DPR and LPR's appeal for defence against the aggressor. He noted that the Russian special operation in Donbass is being carried out to allow Ukrainians to choose their own future once they are freed from the oppression of the current regime.