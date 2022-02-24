https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-air-strikes-destroy-74-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-targets-ministry-of-defence-says-1093335308.html
Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Targets, Ministry of Defence Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a special operation by the Russian armed forces in Donbass with the goal of protecting the Donetsk and... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
13:26 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 24.02.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a special operation by the Russian armed forces in Donbass with the goal of protecting the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). He explained that the operation was needed to stop atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces in Donbass.
Air strikes by the Russian military destroyed 74 military infrastructure targets of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Among them are 11 airfields, three command centres, a Ukrainian Navy post, 18 S-300 radars (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble), and Buk (NATO reporting name Gadfly) air defence systems of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defence Ministry elaborated.
In addition, Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter and four Turkish-made Bayraktar strike drones in the Donbass region, the Defence Ministry reported.
No Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, Corridors for Surrendering Troops
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to create corridors for the safe exit of surrendering Ukrainian troops from combat zones and directed the Russian military to treat them with respect. According to the Defence Ministry at least 14 Ukrainian servicemen have already surrendered since the launch of an operation by the Russian military and forces from the DPR and LPR.
"The military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unlike nationalists, took an oath to the Ukrainian people and obeyed orders, treat them with respect", the order said.
The Russian Defence Ministry further reiterated its earlier statement that Russian forces are not targeting cities or social infrastructure in Ukrainian garrisons in order to avoid casualties among the military and their families residing there.