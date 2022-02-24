https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-air-strikes-destroy-74-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-targets-ministry-of-defence-says-1093335308.html

Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Targets, Ministry of Defence Says

Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Targets, Ministry of Defence Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a special operation by the Russian armed forces in Donbass with the goal of protecting the Donetsk and... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T13:26+0000

2022-02-24T13:26+0000

2022-02-24T13:59+0000

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093336237_0:381:2963:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0b748dd951ed42dfb4d893908262e9a9.jpg

Air strikes by the Russian military destroyed 74 military infrastructure targets of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Among them are 11 airfields, three command centres, a Ukrainian Navy post, 18 S-300 radars (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble), and Buk (NATO reporting name Gadfly) air defence systems of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defence Ministry elaborated.In addition, Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter and four Turkish-made Bayraktar strike drones in the Donbass region, the Defence Ministry reported.No Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, Corridors for Surrendering TroopsRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to create corridors for the safe exit of surrendering Ukrainian troops from combat zones and directed the Russian military to treat them with respect. According to the Defence Ministry at least 14 Ukrainian servicemen have already surrendered since the launch of an operation by the Russian military and forces from the DPR and LPR."The military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unlike nationalists, took an oath to the Ukrainian people and obeyed orders, treat them with respect", the order said.The Russian Defence Ministry further reiterated its earlier statement that Russian forces are not targeting cities or social infrastructure in Ukrainian garrisons in order to avoid casualties among the military and their families residing there.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

ukraine, russia