Turkish Cargo Ship in Black Sea Reportedly Hit by 'Bomb' en Route From Odessa

This is the third time a civilian ship has been hit in the vicinity of Ukraine’s borders. Earlier, two Russian cargo ships in the Azov Sea came under fire from... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

A Turkish cargo ship sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands from Odessa to Romania in the Black Sea was hit by a "bomb", Turkey’s NTV news outlet has reported. The cargo ship, named "Jupiter", is operated by the YA-SA Shipping company.

