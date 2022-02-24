https://sputniknews.com/20220224/turkish-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-reportedly-hit-by-bomb-en-route-from-odessa-1093337632.html
Turkish Cargo Ship in Black Sea Reportedly Hit by 'Bomb' en Route From Odessa
Turkish Cargo Ship in Black Sea Reportedly Hit by 'Bomb' en Route From Odessa
This is the third time a civilian ship has been hit in the vicinity of Ukraine's borders. Earlier, two Russian cargo ships in the Azov Sea came under fire from...
A Turkish cargo ship sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands from Odessa to Romania in the Black Sea was hit by a "bomb", Turkey’s NTV news outlet has reported. The cargo ship, named "Jupiter", is operated by the YA-SA Shipping company.
Turkish Cargo Ship in Black Sea Reportedly Hit by 'Bomb' en Route From Odessa
This is the third time a civilian ship has been hit in the vicinity of Ukraine’s borders. Earlier, two Russian cargo ships in the Azov Sea came under fire from the Ukrainian military, resulting in one of the crew members being severely injured.
