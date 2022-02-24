https://sputniknews.com/20220224/moscow-ukraine-uses-provocations-to-accuse-russia-of-disproportionate-strikes-to-scare-civilians-1093328983.html

Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians

Russia declared a special operation in the Donbass region aimed at defending the DPR and LPR from attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been taking place... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's Security Services are preparing provocations similar to those practiced by the group White Helmets, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, Kiev plans to shoot staged videos claiming to show mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians.The spokesman echoed an earlier statement by the Defence Ministry that the Russian forces deployed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are not carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities. Konashenkov stressed that there was no threat to Ukraine's civilian population.

