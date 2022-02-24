https://sputniknews.com/20220224/moscow-ukraine-uses-provocations-to-accuse-russia-of-disproportionate-strikes-to-scare-civilians-1093328983.html
Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians
Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians
Russia declared a special operation in the Donbass region aimed at defending the DPR and LPR from attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been taking place... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T09:37+0000
2022-02-24T09:37+0000
2022-02-24T10:01+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Ukraine's Security Services are preparing provocations similar to those practiced by the group White Helmets, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, Kiev plans to shoot staged videos claiming to show mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians.The spokesman echoed an earlier statement by the Defence Ministry that the Russian forces deployed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are not carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities. Konashenkov stressed that there was no threat to Ukraine's civilian population.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
russia, ukraine
Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians
09:37 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 24.02.2022) Subscribe
Russia declared a special operation in the Donbass region aimed at defending the DPR and LPR from attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been taking place for over a week.
Ukraine's Security Services are preparing provocations similar to those practiced by the group White Helmets, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, Kiev plans to shoot staged videos claiming to show mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians.
"Their goal is to accuse Russia of allegedly conducting non-selective and disproportionate strikes, and to intimidate the civilian population, as well as broadcast [these videos] on Western TV channels", Konashenkov said.
The spokesman echoed an earlier statement by the Defence Ministry that the Russian forces deployed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are not carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities. Konashenkov stressed that there was no threat to Ukraine's civilian population.