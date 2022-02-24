International
BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/moscow-ukraine-uses-provocations-to-accuse-russia-of-disproportionate-strikes-to-scare-civilians-1093328983.html
Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians
Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians
Russia declared a special operation in the Donbass region aimed at defending the DPR and LPR from attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been taking place... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T09:37+0000
2022-02-24T10:01+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Ukraine's Security Services are preparing provocations similar to those practiced by the group White Helmets, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, Kiev plans to shoot staged videos claiming to show mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians.The spokesman echoed an earlier statement by the Defence Ministry that the Russian forces deployed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are not carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities. Konashenkov stressed that there was no threat to Ukraine's civilian population.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine

Moscow: Ukraine Uses Provocations to Accuse Russia of 'Disproportionate Strikes' to Scare Civilians

09:37 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 24.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia declared a special operation in the Donbass region aimed at defending the DPR and LPR from attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been taking place for over a week.
Ukraine's Security Services are preparing provocations similar to those practiced by the group White Helmets, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. According to him, Kiev plans to shoot staged videos claiming to show mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians.
"Their goal is to accuse Russia of allegedly conducting non-selective and disproportionate strikes, and to intimidate the civilian population, as well as broadcast [these videos] on Western TV channels", Konashenkov said.
The spokesman echoed an earlier statement by the Defence Ministry that the Russian forces deployed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are not carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities. Konashenkov stressed that there was no threat to Ukraine's civilian population.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала