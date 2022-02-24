https://sputniknews.com/20220224/two-russian-civilian-cargo-ships-hit-by-ukrainian-missile-strike-in-sea-of-azov-1093331781.html

Two Russian Civilian Cargo Ships Hit by Ukrainian Missile Strike in Sea of Azov

The escalation takes place amid continuing attacks by the Ukrainian military on the positions of the DPR and LPR and following the start of a Russian special... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Two civilian ships sailing under the Russian flag were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes in the Sea of Azov, the Russian border service in the Kuban region has stated.The missile attack damaged the cargo ship SGV-FLOT igniting fires on board. One member of its crew sustained serious injuries, the border service reported. The fires were put out by the crew, both vessels are continuing their journey, the service said.The Russian border service also sent cutters to evacuate the injured sailor.The Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport earlier announced that all civilian vessel movements in the Sea of Azov were suspended starting on 24 February until further notice. The agency noted that sailing in the Kerch Strait separating the Russian mainland from Crimea continues.

