International
Breaking News: Russia Launched Operation With Aim of Clearing Ukraine of Nazis, Kremlin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/two-russian-civilian-cargo-ships-hit-by-ukrainian-missile-strike-in-sea-of-azov-1093331781.html
Two Russian Civilian Cargo Ships Hit by Ukrainian Missile Strike in Sea of Azov
Two Russian Civilian Cargo Ships Hit by Ukrainian Missile Strike in Sea of Azov
The escalation takes place amid continuing attacks by the Ukrainian military on the positions of the DPR and LPR and following the start of a Russian special... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T11:02+0000
2022-02-24T11:27+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093331968_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0aab7e75f722618b4d477206223821.jpg
Two civilian ships sailing under the Russian flag were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes in the Sea of Azov, the Russian border service in the Kuban region has stated.The missile attack damaged the cargo ship SGV-FLOT igniting fires on board. One member of its crew sustained serious injuries, the border service reported. The fires were put out by the crew, both vessels are continuing their journey, the service said.The Russian border service also sent cutters to evacuate the injured sailor.The Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport earlier announced that all civilian vessel movements in the Sea of Azov were suspended starting on 24 February until further notice. The agency noted that sailing in the Kerch Strait separating the Russian mainland from Crimea continues.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093331968_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_31da2d5921c37d370ce345a217f61909.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine

Two Russian Civilian Cargo Ships Hit by Ukrainian Missile Strike in Sea of Azov

11:02 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 24.02.2022)
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERA view shows vessels of the Marine Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the waters of the Sea of Azov during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows vessels of the Marine Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the waters of the Sea of Azov during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The escalation takes place amid continuing attacks by the Ukrainian military on the positions of the DPR and LPR and following the start of a Russian special operation aimed at protecting the Donbass republics.
Two civilian ships sailing under the Russian flag were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes in the Sea of Azov, the Russian border service in the Kuban region has stated.
"At 11am [8am GMT] on 24 February, 2022, Russian civilian cargo ships SGV-FLOT and SERAPHIM SAROVSKIY were subjected to a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov. The missiles were fired from Mariupol", the border service reported.
The missile attack damaged the cargo ship SGV-FLOT igniting fires on board. One member of its crew sustained serious injuries, the border service reported. The fires were put out by the crew, both vessels are continuing their journey, the service said.
The Russian border service also sent cutters to evacuate the injured sailor.
The Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport earlier announced that all civilian vessel movements in the Sea of Azov were suspended starting on 24 February until further notice. The agency noted that sailing in the Kerch Strait separating the Russian mainland from Crimea continues.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала