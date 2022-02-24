Live Updates: LPR Forces Conduct Operation in Town Controlled by Ukraine, Republic Says

Distant Explosions Heard in Lugansk - Sputnik Correspondent

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Distant explosions are heard from the center of Lugansk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The direction of the explosions is not yet clear.

The representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic in the JCCC reported earlier in the day that 120 122-millimeter shells were fired at the village of Sukhodil by the Ukrainian armed forces.