Live Updates: LPR Forces Conduct Operation in Town Controlled by Ukraine, Republic Says

On Monday, Russia officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and urged Kiev to stop the bloodshed in Donbass. However, Ukrainian forces continued attacks, carrying out multiple shellings in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special operation in order to defend the people of Donbass, saying the goal was to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.
Biden Threatens G7, Other US Allies Will Slap 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia
05:11 GMT 24.02.2022
Olaf Scholz Calls Russian Operation in Ukraine a ‘Blatant Breach of International Law’
05:10 GMT 24.02.2022
AFP Reports of Air Raid Sirens in Ukrainian Capital
05:04 GMT 24.02.2022
NATO Chief Calls Russian Operation Against Ukraine Breach of International Law
05:02 GMT 24.02.2022
Trump Calls Russian Military Operation in Ukraine 'Very Sad for the World'
04:59 GMT 24.02.2022
Lugansk Militia Engaged in Combat Operations in City of Schastia Under Ukraine's Control - LPR
04:55 GMT 24.02.2022
Moscow Stock Exchange Suspends Trading on All Markets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ruble collapsed on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine, with the dollar rising above 84 rubles for the first time since January 2016, and the euro above 95 rubles for the first time since December 2014, according to the data of the Moscow Stock Exchange.
The exchange rate as of at 04:57 GMT is at 86.21 rubles per dollar, 96.90 rubles per euro.
Russian Stock Exchange has suspended trade on all markets after collapsing about 10% immediately after it opened. Russian stock markets fell below 2,750 points on Moscow Exchange Index in the first several minutes of opening.
04:52 GMT 24.02.2022
Distant Explosions Heard in Lugansk - Sputnik Correspondent
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Distant explosions are heard from the center of Lugansk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The direction of the explosions is not yet clear.
The representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic in the JCCC reported earlier in the day that 120 122-millimeter shells were fired at the village of Sukhodil by the Ukrainian armed forces.
04:51 GMT 24.02.2022
Putin: Experts Say Empire of Lies Created Inside United States, Hard to Disagree
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Experts say that an empire of lies has been created inside the United States, and it is hard not to agree with this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"US politicians, political scientists and journalists themselves write and talk about the fact that a real empire of lies has been created inside the United States. It is hard to disagree with this, that is way it is. But do not be modest, the United States is still a great country, a system-forming power. All its satellites not only obediently agree ... for any reason but also copy its behavior, enthusiastically accept the rules," Putin said in his address.
04:47 GMT 24.02.2022
Ukraine Introduces Martial Law, Zelensky Says
04:46 GMT 24.02.2022
Russian Defense Ministry Says Nothing Threatens Ukraine's Civilian Population
White House: President Biden, Pentagon Chief Informed About Russian Operation
04:40 GMT 24.02.2022
Canadian PM Trudeau Says Threatens With Additional Actions to ‘Stop Russia’s Unwarranted Aggression’
"Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country," Trudeau said in a statement late Wednesday, vowing to take "additional action" against Moscow.
04:31 GMT 24.02.2022
Ukrainian President Zelensky Summons Security Council Meeting
04:30 GMT 24.02.2022
US and Allies to Impose 'Full-Scale Sanctions' Against Russia on Thursday, Reports Say
04:29 GMT 24.02.2022
Ukraine Closes Its Airspace
04:27 GMT 24.02.2022
Russian Troops Land in Odessa and Mariupol, Report Suggests
04:25 GMT 24.02.2022
Series of Explosions Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says