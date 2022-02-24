https://sputniknews.com/20220224/three-officers-involved-in-george-floyds-murder-found-guilty-of-civil-rights-violations--1093349992.html

Three Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Murder Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations

A Minnesota jury found three Minneapolis police officers guilty of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose murder at the... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao, three former Minneapolis officers, were found guilty on Thursday of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs. Thao and Kueng were also found guilty of failing to intervene to stop officer Derek Chauvin as he kneeled on Floyd’s neck during the May 25, 2020, encounter.Chauvin was found guilty last year of murdering Floyd in the incident and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.“These defendants knew what was happening, and contrary to their training, contrary to common sense, contrary to basic human decency, they did nothing to stop Derek Chauvin, did nothing to help George Floyd. You know it because you’ve seen it,” prosecutor Manda Sertich told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday.In the trial, the trio claimed they had deferred to Chauvin during the police stop, unsure if the force he was using was unreasonable. They also claimed the Minneapolis Police Department had not adequately trained them for the situation, leading to their confusion.Chauvin arrived a few minutes later with Thao, and after attempting to arrest Floyd and put him in the police cruiser, they held him face-down on the street, with Chauvin’s knees pressed onto Floyd’s neck and upper back. As Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe, the other officers helped hold him down or control the crowd.Footage of Floyd’s death aroused fury across the United States, setting off a series of Black Lives Matter protests that police violently put down, sparking even greater protests. The movement swelled for several weeks into June and July, drawing millions of people into the streets and forcing state governments to mobilize tens of thousands of National Guard soldiers to control the demonstrations.More recently, Lauren Smith-Fields, a Black woman from Bridgeport, Connecticut, died under mysterious circumstances in December 2021, but police mishandling of her case aroused protests in the community that claimed police had not taken her death seriously because of her race.

