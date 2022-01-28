https://sputniknews.com/20220128/connecticut-police-open-inquiry-into-lauren-smith-fields-mysterious-death-after-weeks-of-protests-1092588482.html

Connecticut Police Open Inquiry into Lauren Smith-Fields’ Mysterious Death After Weeks of Protests

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, on the night of December 11, Smith-Fields met Matthew LaFountain via the Bumble dating app and went on a date that culminated in him spending the night at her apartment. Early the following morning, LaFountain called emergency medical services to report that Smith-Fields was dead.However, more than six weeks passed since her death before its cause was announced and before police treated LaFountain as a suspect in it.The next day, Bridgeport police said that as a result of the report, its Narcotics and Vice Division had opened a criminal investigation and was cooperating with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), adding that it “continues to treat the untimely death of Lauren Smith-Fields as an active investigation.”LaFountain’s lawyer also told The Daily Beast on Thursday that his client was cooperating with the investigation, but beyond that, “he’s not going to be making any statements.” However, it took more than a month of struggle for police to treat him as a suspect, which is typical with the person who reports a death, discovers a body or was with the person at the time of their death.Smith-Fields’ family didn’t learn of Lauren’s death for two days, with her mother, Shantell Fields, only finding out after going to her daughter’s apartment on December 13 and finding a note saying, “If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number.”According to Fields, the number was for a police detective named Kevin Cronin, who told her son the basic facts surrounding Lauren’s death.According to Rolling Stone, which viewed the incident report on file, LaFountain told Cronin he and Smith-Fields had chatted for a few days on the phone, and on the night of December 11, they ate food, drank tequila with mixers, played games and watched a movie at her apartment.He said at one point she met with her brother outside, then went to the bathroom for 10 to 15 minutes before they resumed watching the movie. LaFountain told police Smith-Fields fell asleep on the couch and he carried her to bed and fell asleep beside her. He said she was breathing through the night, but when he awoke at 6:30 am, he found her no longer breathing and with blood coming out of her right nostril, and called 911, the emergency number in the United States.Fields told the Times that when Cronin failed to show up to Lauren’s apartment, they went inside anyway, finding a bloody bed, a used condom, and a pill bottle.Family’s Fight for JusticeBecause of the department’s handling of Smith-Fields’ case, her family has mounted an effort to get her justice. Last week, Fields filed a notice of intention to sue Ganim. Bridgeport Chief of Police Rebeca Garcia, and several detectives. Then on January 23, which would have been Lauren’s 24th birthday, dozens marched through Bridgeport streets to the offices of Mayor Joseph Ganim, demanding action on the case.The next day, Ganim made his first comments about her death, confirming that its handling thus far was being investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs and that Cronin had been removed from the case. That was also the day the Medical Examiner’s office released details about the cause of her death.“We’re suing the city of Bridgeport for failure to prosecute and failure to protect this family under the 14th Amendment,” he added.He urged that the toxicology report by the medical examiner makes Smith-Fields’ death look even “more like a murder,” noting that he’s “never seen a medical examiner conclude a mix of drugs was an accident without knowing who provided the drugs, or how it was ingested.”The situation has renewed discussion around the concept of “missing white woman syndrome.”The term was used prominently last year when in early September, 22-year-old Gabby Petito went missing and was later found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, the cause of death being ruled as strangulation. In that case, like Smith-Fields’, Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was initially also given a pass by police, who refused to file a domestic violence incident report about a fight between Petito and Laundrie weeks before her death. However, Laundrie was never charged with any crime connected to Petito’s death before being found dead himself in a Florida swamp several weeks later.Corporate media gave the story nonstop coverage until Laundrie’s remains were discovered on October 20.Jury selection for the trial of Brett Hankison, the Louisville Police officer who fired the shots that killed Taylor, began on Friday. He is facing three lower-level felony charges. However, despite nearly two years of protests, Hankison isn’t being charged for killing Taylor, but for his gunshots that missed, striking the wall and endangering Taylor’s neighbors. However, the detective who organized the mistaken raid on her apartment and another who took part and also shot Taylor, have both been fired from the force.

